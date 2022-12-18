Smile

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

Looking for a good horror movie to watch over the holidays? A truly scary film is hard to find these days, with many horror flicks relying exclusively on gore and violence. But Smile is a very good – and frightening – movie.

The story sees Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) witness a traumatic, disturbing incident involving a patient of hers where her patient smiles at her before committing suicide. Several days earlier this patient had witnessed a person smile and kill herself. Rose then experiences some hallucinations and has some issues with her mental well-being.

With some research and help from her ex-boyfriend Joel (Kyle Gallner), a police detective, she is able to piece together a truly disturbing pattern where people witnessing a suicide from a smiling person died by suicide themselves a short time later. Are these deaths being caused by an entity of some kind?

Smile is a very good horror/thriller. In addition to the movie this Blu-ray has numerous special features including “Laura Hasn’t Slept: The Terrifying Original Short Film That Started It All”, “Something’s Wrong with Rose: Making Smile”, commentary, deleted scenes – and more.

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray

Bodies Bodies Bodies sees a group of wealthy twenty-something friends having a “hurricane party” at a remote family mansion. When a game they play turns deadly, it is everyone for themselves as friendships fail and trust is a thing of the past.

While the movie has some interesting moments, it is described as a comedy/horror and I didn’t find it frightening or funny. The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and Lee Pace. Special features are commentary and deleted scenes.