Smile
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray
Looking for a good horror movie to watch over the holidays? A truly scary film is hard to find these days, with many horror flicks relying exclusively on gore and violence. But Smile is a very good – and frightening – movie.
The story sees Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) witness a traumatic, disturbing incident involving a patient of hers where her patient smiles at her before committing suicide. Several days earlier this patient had witnessed a person smile and kill herself. Rose then experiences some hallucinations and has some issues with her mental well-being.
With some research and help from her ex-boyfriend Joel (Kyle Gallner), a police detective, she is able to piece together a truly disturbing pattern where people witnessing a suicide from a smiling person died by suicide themselves a short time later. Are these deaths being caused by an entity of some kind?
Smile is a very good horror/thriller. In addition to the movie this Blu-ray has numerous special features including “Laura Hasn’t Slept: The Terrifying Original Short Film That Started It All”, “Something’s Wrong with Rose: Making Smile”, commentary, deleted scenes – and more.
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray
Bodies Bodies Bodies sees a group of wealthy twenty-something friends having a “hurricane party” at a remote family mansion. When a game they play turns deadly, it is everyone for themselves as friendships fail and trust is a thing of the past.
While the movie has some interesting moments, it is described as a comedy/horror and I didn’t find it frightening or funny. The cast includes Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Chase Sui Wonders, Myha’la Herrold, Rachel Sennott, Pete Davidson and Lee Pace. Special features are commentary and deleted scenes.
Star Trek: Discovery: Season Four
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray, 4 discs
I’m currently enjoying the fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery as it continues to be a very entertaining sci-fi series. The show’s fourth season consists of 13 episodes (approximately 11 hours) and sees Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing an incredible threat in the form of a gravitational anomaly nicknamed the DMA (Dark Matter Anomaly.) The anomaly is causing destruction throughout the galaxy including the loss of Cleveland Booker’s (David Ajala) family and planet.
Along with the Discovery crew investigating and trying to stop the DMA, season four also sees former Discovery captain Saru (Doug Jones) return as Burnham’s first officer. Others starring in season four include Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Blu del Barrio, Wilson Cruz, Ian Alexander and Emily Coutts.
Star Trek: Discovery has won two Primetime Emmy Awards as well as seven Saturn Awards (Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films) including “Best Science Fiction Television Series” and Doug Jones (twice) and Sonequa Martin-Green (twice) for their performances.
This 4-disc Blu-ray set also has more than an hour and a half of special features.
South Park: Post Covid
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray
Fans of South Park can now watch the show’s recent release on disc – South Park: Post Covid “2 Special Events.” The season 24 episodes cover Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny and the Covid pandemic. This Blu-ray is approximately two hours in length.
