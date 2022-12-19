The Grumbletroll Merry Christmas
aprilkind and Barbara van den Speulhof, illustrated by Stephen Pricken
Schiffer Kids
2022, 33 pages
ISBN: 9780764364402
ages 4+
It’s Christmas Eve day and the Grumbletroll is planning to celebrate with his friends by making cookies, getting a Christmas tree and giving presents to each other. Initially, when things don’t go well the Grumbletroll holds his temper. “Today is Christmas Eve after all.”
But when nobody is happy with their gift the Grumbletroll loses his temper and the fun of celebrating has vanished…until Grumbletroll and his friends are invited by other friends to join them celebrating Christmas – and without any cookies or presents. It is a wonderful celebration because celebrating Christmas with friends is what is important.
Usborne Christmas Activities
various writers and illustrators
Usborne Publishing
2022, 64 pages
ISBN: 9781801316606
ages 6+
Keep kids busy during the holidays with this activity book containing puzzles to solve, things to find and places to doodle and draw. Children will enjoy the festive scenes, answering questions and colouring and drawing. Answers to questions are at the back of the activity book.
The Best Gift for Bear
Jennifer A. Bell
Two Lions
2022, 36 pages
ISBN: 9781542029223
ages 4+
The Best Gift for Bear is a heartwarming picture book for the holidays. Hedgehog has made gifts for her friends and neighbours giving them beautifully decorated cookies, but she didn’t know what to bake for her dear friend Bear. After all, Bear had taught her to ice-skate, shown her butterflies and how tall sunflowers grow. So Hedgehog makes Bear a big, wonderful gift – a gingerbread house. Unfortunately, while taking the gift to Bear the wind destroys the present. But Bear is delighted to see Hedgehog and says that the gift she made for Hedgehog didn’t turn out either. So the two friends decide to try again the next day and realize that, “A day with a friend is the best gift of all.”
Complementing the heartwarming story with a good message and excellent illustrations are recipes for “Hedgehog’s Gingerbread Cookies” and “Grandma’s Honey Icing.”
