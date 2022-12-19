Usborne Publishing

2022, 64 pages

ISBN: 9781801316606

ages 6+

Keep kids busy during the holidays with this activity book containing puzzles to solve, things to find and places to doodle and draw. Children will enjoy the festive scenes, answering questions and colouring and drawing. Answers to questions are at the back of the activity book.

The Best Gift for Bear

Jennifer A. Bell

Two Lions

2022, 36 pages

ISBN: 9781542029223

ages 4+

The Best Gift for Bear is a heartwarming picture book for the holidays. Hedgehog has made gifts for her friends and neighbours giving them beautifully decorated cookies, but she didn’t know what to bake for her dear friend Bear. After all, Bear had taught her to ice-skate, shown her butterflies and how tall sunflowers grow. So Hedgehog makes Bear a big, wonderful gift – a gingerbread house. Unfortunately, while taking the gift to Bear the wind destroys the present. But Bear is delighted to see Hedgehog and says that the gift she made for Hedgehog didn’t turn out either. So the two friends decide to try again the next day and realize that, “A day with a friend is the best gift of all.”

Complementing the heartwarming story with a good message and excellent illustrations are recipes for “Hedgehog’s Gingerbread Cookies” and “Grandma’s Honey Icing.”