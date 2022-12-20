Wildlife For Idiots: and other animal cartoons
Adrian Raeside
Harbour Publishing
2022, 128 pages
ISBN: 9781550179323
Any time is a good time to read a funny book of cartoons, including the holidays when seeking out a quiet spot to enjoy a chuckle or two may be exactly what you need. Adrian Raeside’s Wildlife For Idiots: and other animal cartoons has all of the ingredients of a quality book of cartoons. The illustrations are very good, the ideas are funny and there are 340 full-colour cartoons about animals including humans. There are 13 sections covering everything from “Iconic Invertebrates” and “Rakish Reptiles” to “Rampant Rodents” and “Humorous Humans” – and lots more. So find a comfy chair and settle down for some laughs – or maybe give this book of cartoons to someone who would benefit from some good jokes.
You Need This Book Like a Fish Needs a Bicycle
Jim Toomey
Andrews McMeel Publishing
2022, 124 pages
ISBN: 9781524875619
Recently I have come to appreciate the Sherman’s Lagoon cartoon by Jim Toomey featuring such fun characters as Sherman, Hawthorne, Fillmore, Megan, Herman, Thornton and the others. There is also Ichiro, a giant isopod who hasn’t pooped in two years.
You Need This Book Like a Fish Needs a Bicycle is the 27th Sherman’s Lagoon collection and it follows various funny storylines. For example, Sherman learns that he never passed his “Swimmer’s Education Course” and has to repeat “Swimmer’s Ed.” Hawthorne learns that Elon Musk built a secret compound on the island and he and Fillmore steal his experimental flying car to see some of the world’s great landmarks. Bob the Bottomdweller becomes an artist-in-residence at the lagoon for his topiary work. Sam the Beaked Whale visits the lagoon and Fillmore and Megan host their own podcast. Ernest and Sherman visit the Ocean Twilight Zone and Hawthorne creates “Crabwarts Academy of Magic.” And then you have Hawthorne, Fillmore and Sherman getting abducted by aliens.
All of these, and more, storylines will have you laughing out loud.
Mutts: Walking Home
Patrick McDonnell
Andrews McMeel Publishing
2022, 206 pages
ISBN: 9781524878030
Books of funny cartoons can be calming, raise our spirits and, in the case of Patrick McDonnell’s Mutts: Walking Home, enlighten us, too.
I enjoyed the cartoons featuring Earl and Mooch and their humans along with the others. The cartoons featuring the acorn-tossing squirrels are particularly funny. Some cartoons also contain important advice such as equipping animal companions with an identification tag and a microchip. This accompanied a cartoon of a dog who was lost for a time.
Thought-provoking statements such as, “Dogs make people human” are also included as are cartoons featuring quotations from such people as Plato, Mother Teresa, Jules Verne, Albert Einstein and Ralph Waldo Emerson. There are even cartoons for designated days and weeks such as “Mother’s Day” and “Be Kind to Animals Week.” Even Jane Goodall’s 60th anniversary of her arrival in Gombe is celebrated.
Occasionally McDonnell delves into important issues such as adopting animals from shelters using statements like “Adopt Don’t Shop.” His humorous cartoons also address the importance of eating a plant-based diet.
Mutts: Walking Home is a delightful way to spend some time relaxing and it makes a nice gift for those who enjoy cartoons or animals.
