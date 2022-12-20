ISBN: 9781524875619

Recently I have come to appreciate the Sherman’s Lagoon cartoon by Jim Toomey featuring such fun characters as Sherman, Hawthorne, Fillmore, Megan, Herman, Thornton and the others. There is also Ichiro, a giant isopod who hasn’t pooped in two years.

You Need This Book Like a Fish Needs a Bicycle is the 27th Sherman’s Lagoon collection and it follows various funny storylines. For example, Sherman learns that he never passed his “Swimmer’s Education Course” and has to repeat “Swimmer’s Ed.” Hawthorne learns that Elon Musk built a secret compound on the island and he and Fillmore steal his experimental flying car to see some of the world’s great landmarks. Bob the Bottomdweller becomes an artist-in-residence at the lagoon for his topiary work. Sam the Beaked Whale visits the lagoon and Fillmore and Megan host their own podcast. Ernest and Sherman visit the Ocean Twilight Zone and Hawthorne creates “Crabwarts Academy of Magic.” And then you have Hawthorne, Fillmore and Sherman getting abducted by aliens.

All of these, and more, storylines will have you laughing out loud.

Mutts: Walking Home

Patrick McDonnell

Andrews McMeel Publishing

2022, 206 pages

ISBN: 9781524878030

Books of funny cartoons can be calming, raise our spirits and, in the case of Patrick McDonnell’s Mutts: Walking Home, enlighten us, too.

I enjoyed the cartoons featuring Earl and Mooch and their humans along with the others. The cartoons featuring the acorn-tossing squirrels are particularly funny. Some cartoons also contain important advice such as equipping animal companions with an identification tag and a microchip. This accompanied a cartoon of a dog who was lost for a time.

Thought-provoking statements such as, “Dogs make people human” are also included as are cartoons featuring quotations from such people as Plato, Mother Teresa, Jules Verne, Albert Einstein and Ralph Waldo Emerson. There are even cartoons for designated days and weeks such as “Mother’s Day” and “Be Kind to Animals Week.” Even Jane Goodall’s 60th anniversary of her arrival in Gombe is celebrated.

Occasionally McDonnell delves into important issues such as adopting animals from shelters using statements like “Adopt Don’t Shop.” His humorous cartoons also address the importance of eating a plant-based diet.

Mutts: Walking Home is a delightful way to spend some time relaxing and it makes a nice gift for those who enjoy cartoons or animals.

