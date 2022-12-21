2022, 288 pages

ISBN: 9780228103189

With the constantly rising cost of food along with the energy used and pollution created associated with shipping, it is always good when you can grow some of your own food. This can include creating and maintaining organic gardens or growing veggies and herbs in containers. If you enjoy fruit you can grow fruit trees.

If you enjoy apples and are considering growing some apple trees you may want to get a copy of Bob Osborne’s book Hardy Apples: Growing Apples in Cold Climates. This comprehensive guide covers everything from planting, growing and pruning apple trees to harvesting and storing apples and dealing with pests and disease. There is even a section of more than 90 apple cultivars each featuring a brief history and a description of the apple. North American hardiness zone maps are also included. And all of this interesting apple information is complemented with more than 200 photographs and illustrations.

12 Little Festive Frogs

Hilary Robinson, illustrated by Mandy Stanley

Catch a Star

2022, 28 pages

ISBN: 9781913639969

ages 1+

Still looking for a Christmas picture book to read with a child? Frogs are awesome and so is Christmas and they are both featured in this picture book that is fun for adults and children to sing (or at least read out loud) together. The text celebrates the twelve days of Christmas and features various festive frogs along with jingling bells, singing squirrels, holly leaves, frosty feathers, silver cones, ruby berries, clementines, golden stars, snowy flakes, dancing deer, rockin’ robins and a package from a pear tree.

Young children will enjoy the festive story/song complemented with entertaining illustrations.

