Nina is 28, works in human resources and lives downtown. She says, “My style is girlie glam. I love styling my hair in big waves, wearing hoop earrings in silver or gold, cute jackets, tight jeans, and cute boots or sneakers. I love makeup and all things pink and sparkly. It’s kind of ridiculous!” Nina is “kind, an introvert, giving, sweet, hilarious and maternal.” She likes to “watch my comfort shows every year, bake and decorate treats, cook new things with my boyfriend, go for romantic walks, visit family and friends, and just enjoy life.” Nina says that the qualities she is drawn to are “intelligence, stability, kindness, communication and heart.”

I met my boyfriend in high school and, after many years of ups and downs, good and bad, we have been officially together and doing great for a while. It was hard to be in a relationship when we were living apart because Greg was away at school and I worked on weekends at the time, but for the most part we have always been together.

A few years ago, Greg was planning to visit his relatives overseas for Christmas and I was planning to go home to stay with my family. I don’t like travelling over Christmas at all. It’s too rushed and stressful. I like to be cosy with a cup of hot chocolate and a good book, or cooking and hanging out in PJs with my family. Going away at that time was a no-go for me, especially because I saw my own family a lot less than I like to. Greg and I weren’t planning on exchanging gifts that year because we were saving money for a down payment.

I was so excited for the downtime at home but deeply, deeply sad about not being with Greg. We had had an amazing year after a lot of long-distance and other ups and downs, and I was disappointed that we would be far apart for my favourite holiday. I wanted to do something special for Christmas just the two of us that wouldn’t involve spending a lot of money or doing more of the same, usual thing.

Our place was on the parade route for the Santa Claus Parade and I had noticed people watching it from their homes in the past, which gave me an idea. We are obviously too old for the parade, and don’t have kids yet, but I thought it would be really fun to be part of it and make a date around it.

I made sure Greg would be around on the day of the parade and got to work creating a “holiday patio brunch date.” We don’t really use the outdoor space during the winter, but when I had the idea I had to make an exception. I sent Greg out for a couple of hours in the morning on some last-minute errands and dragged our patio furniture outside, then set up an amazing brunch: small bowls of colourful berries, chocolate-chip pancakes with whipped cream, cups of hot chocolate and mimosas.

I was planning to decorate the patio but didn’t get around to it. It wasn’t too bad in terms of weather, but I brought out a few throw blankets to keep us toasty. I added a small wooden snowman for a slightly more festive table.

When Greg got home, I told him to keep his coat on and carry his boots to the patio door, where he saw what I had set up. He thought it was so cute and was really touched by it. We had a tiny, tiny kitchen that made it hard to bake and cook as much as I’d like, so it wasn’t a big spectacle, but it was fun for me to make something special.

We ate our brunch and then Greg brought out some snacks we had in the kitchen, and we ate those with the mimosas and watched the parade. It was fun to wave at everyone going by and to see the street transformed. We cuddled together under the blankets and had a great time just being together.

I was worried it would be kind of a comedown when we were decided we were cold enough to head inside, since we were just at home, but by then we were a bit giggly from the mimosas and had a great afternoon in the bedroom! It ended up being a fun day and it only took a bit of effort on my part and a good attitude from Greg to enjoy it.