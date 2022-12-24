She also doesn’t sleep well, frequently waking at 3 a.m. By afternoon she’s already exhausted, but won’t nap or seek possible solutions.

She gets increasingly impatient, agitated and short-tempered. If there’s a topic or question she doesn’t like, she ignores you.

She says she’s always busy even though she is retired. She’s in a financially stable situation.

I live far away. The last time I visited our elderly mom and her, she wanted me to drive but repeatedly panicked when there was a car or pedestrians crossing.

She feels unappreciated and has low self-esteem. She feels that she can never do anything right. Our mom still favours our other sister who lives overseas. Sadly, the least favourite child is caring for our elderly mother now. She lives in an age-care facility, but she can be demanding. I sometimes feel guilty for having moved far away more than 25 years ago.

This sister and I used to be relatively close, communicating frequently on WhatsApp. But since my last visit several months ago, she’s turned even more reclusive, seldom answering my messages. How can I help her?

My Anxious Sister

A: You have good intentions and instincts, recognizing that this sister has had little support from the rest of the family, including her own mother.

But it’s unrealistic for you to take on, correct or seek solutions to all of her fears, discomforts and fixed ideas. That goal will only frustrate you and widen the gulf between you.

She sees a doctor who doesn’t think she has sleep apnea as you thought, she’s financially stable and enjoys small talk with people she trusts at her bank.

Hers wouldn’t be your preferred lifestyle, but she apparently manages her tasks, however nervous she may be.

Stay in contact when possible. If there’s increased signals that she’s withdrawn from you, consider another visit together. And also seek permission from her and her doctor to discuss any serious medical needs.

You’re not responsible for your sister’s every worry and frustration, but her general health and well-being obviously matter. Since you’re her main, or only, family connection, she’s lucky for your caring.

Ellie’s tip of the day

We may not always seek or enjoy being a troubled sibling’s support person. But the instinct from within reflects kindness and caring.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.