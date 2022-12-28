Perhaps it is just me, though I doubt it, but the week between Christmas and New Year's Day has always served as a time of serious reflection, at least in the area of family. It may be the soppy sentimentality that tends to surround the holidays; it may be the required personal interactions with family members near and far; it may be the fact that once the presents have been opened, there is a lull in the action that allows for thoughts of less consumer-based matters or it may be the tradition of talking about New Year's resolutions. Whatever it is, for years, I have found myself at this time of the year just sitting, watching my kids and asking myself what I could do to be a better father.

As a career educator, I have been committed to the concept of being a lifelong learner for as long as I can remember. It is no different for family matters than it is for career matters. You can always learn from your mistakes and make better choices in the future. It is easy to be too self-critical, to see every failing in the past year as a turning point from which your children can never recover but, of course, that is as unrealistic as considering yourself a perfect parent. If there is one thing that is certain, if we do honest reflections of our year of parenting, it is that there have been good and bad moments and both deserve some reflection and recognition.

As a part-time writer I tend to use written words to do such reflections. Aside from the fact that writing slows down and deepens the thinking process, it also gives me a record of my thoughts at any particular point in time so that I don't forget the things that mattered most at those times. I try to keep the process fairly simple. For each of my children, I make a list of three things I was particularly proud of them for during the last year and three things that I thought they, or I, needed to work on for the next year. I then turn those lists into a year-end letter that I write to each of them and a short set of New Year's resolutions I make for myself.

In between Christmas and New Year's, in preparation for this year's letter to each of them, I read all of those of the past. It serves to remind me of the growth and learning each of them has gone through and, humbly, of the growth and learning I've gone through, still recognizing myself as a "work in progress." The best intentions and the best list of resolutions to be a better parent/person are only as good as the consistency of actions taken, day-in and day-out, to do the right thing, make the right choices and be a better role model for my children. As I have often said when it comes to parenting, children learn far more by what they see their parents do than from what they hear their parents say.