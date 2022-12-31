Sylvia is a 44-year-old teacher who lives in the east end. She says, “I try to wear clothes that are more timeless than trendy. I love dark denim, T-shirts, blazers and sweaters. Nothing flashy. I only wear a bit of makeup.” Sylvia is “quiet, kind, thoughtful and empathetic. My friends appreciate my willingness to help them with problems, and my ability to sit and listen, and spring into action when necessary. I like to shine light into dark corners.” Sylvia enjoys being active, reading, yoga, shopping, games and trivia, and “watching terrible reality TV shows.” Sylvia has been single for five years.

I met my date through an old-fashioned matchmaker. I was her client and Travis had joined her database to be matched with paying clients. Women pay; men don’t. I liked that Travis had been married before and was a dad. I liked that he had a significant career, and hobbies and interests that sustained him. I’m looking for someone in my life who can help me build something bigger than what I can do on my own, so he has to be his own person. Travis seemed like he was.

The matchmaker suggested that after she made the introductions via email, we connect on a phone call. Travis called me and we spoke for about 30 minutes. We had a great chat. It was energetic, we laughed and we found things in common. He was kind and asked good questions. He asked if I wanted to meet him for a walk and coffee the next weekend.

He suggested we meet on the water, which we thought might be a fun place to explore, even in winter. We met on a cold Saturday at 5 and it was already dark. We popped into a little coffee shop that was just about to close and we each ordered a cup of tea to go.

Travis was attractive and put-together. He had a nice smile and seemed to have a really open energy. He made me feel comfortable right away. He looked at me when we spoke and we laughed at each other’s jokes. He was easy to be around. Travis also had a really nice smile. It kind of took over his whole face, and it was nice to see him smile and laugh when we were talking.

The conversation flowed naturally. Walking by the lake felt romantic. We talked about his work at first and I had a lot of questions. He was happy to answer them to teach me about what he did. He would then, in turn, ask me questions about what I do and would try to find connections between our jobs. He didn’t just dominate the conversation. We were both interjecting thoughts, questions and banter throughout, so the conversation didn’t follow much of a linear pattern. It felt natural. We talked about our kids, our parenting styles, and where and how we grew up.

I didn’t have butterflies, but I considered that to be a good thing. I didn’t feel nervous or anxious, or worried about being judged.

Thank goodness we had something to keep our hands warm, because it was so cold and windy. We braved the elements for almost an hour before it started to rain. Travis suggested that we walk to a nearby pub to get a drink. I agreed and thought that it was really nice that he didn’t want the date to end so quickly. We warmed up by a fireplace and continued our great conversation. It felt extremely cosy, and continued to be natural and easy.

We left after we had been sitting for close to an hour, because both of us had plans that evening. He walked me to my car, gave me a great big hug and kissed me on the cheek. He asked me to text him when I got home safely. I left happy.

I saw Travis twice more after that. He invited me to his house and cooked dinner for me. Then he came to my house — he brought me flowers — and I cooked for him. However, after the third date, he ended things and I didn’t challenge him.