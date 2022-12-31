Then it’s up to you to shape life-enhancing goals. Is it finding a partner that matters most? Or being proud and confident about yourself?

I say choose yourself, and the results will include friends and potential partners to share mutual respect and trust.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the grandmother who suspected her granddaughter of stealing (Dec. 8):

Reader: “Ellie and Lisi, all your advice was really great.

“Something along these lines has happened to me twice where a young family member stole a substantial amount of cash from me.

“In one case, I was 100 per cent sure that it was one of four kids, either of my children or one of their cousins. I announced that this money was missing and could the person kindly return it sometime in the next 24 hours so we wouldn’t have to have an investigation or an embarrassing showdown. The money was discreetly returned.

“Another time, some cash went missing which I’d earmarked for something essential. I was 99 per cent sure my adult daughter had taken it as no one else had been in the apartment.

“I explained to her that it was missing and gave her an out: I pretended that I’d stashed it somewhere but couldn’t recall where.

“Her guilt was apparent by how overly concerned she became about this “missing” money. She spent hours “looking” for it with me as we ransacked the house. A few hours later, I saw the little stack of twenties, sticking out from between two books.

“Our children need to know there’s no victimless crime and that they’ll be accountable for their actions.

“But still, we need to save face and not shame them. There are deep psychological motives for stealing. Once they know they won’t get away with it, their need to steal should be compassionately addressed.

“I know. I used to steal.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

It’s not the calendar that’s negative, it’s how you see yourself. Seek counselling and mental health supports. Some are free.

