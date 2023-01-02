If this friendship group has lasted for some time, surely some people just accept that she keeps trying to show she “belongs” because she’s shared some similar experiences to the others.

As for “moving on” from the friendship: Though you don’t owe her a long-term commitment, you do owe her some dignity within the group. Or you’ll devastate her, which she doesn’t deserve.

QGrowing up, my older sister was brilliant. Our parents supported her choosing an excellent school and a difficult profession. Today, she has a great job, is highly respected in her work, married with two late-teenage children.

I’m seven years younger than her. My parents said they needed to maintain her high tuition costs. So, I chose a local university’s basic course.

I now have a job I enjoy, having made wonderful friends and socialized frequently, and earned a degree.

I also have a son, 14, who’s doing fine in high school but focused on basketball and soccer. He excels at both just like his father, my husband, once did.

My problem is my parents. They believe that one of my sister’s children is brilliant, and they’ve hired an expensive career guide to assure acceptance into a top-rated school.

I’m happy for my nephew but very annoyed that my own son’s sports achievements are ignored by his grandparents. Again, they’re focused on the “brilliant” child, showing little interest in the others (one modest Christmas present each, period).

Do I tell my parents how unfair they are? Do I discuss this with my sister? Or will I appear jealous of her and her family which I’m not?

Unfair Grandparents

ANever raise a difficult and sensitive issue when you’re not sure what you want to achieve.

Your son’s sports are his primary interest now. He has great support from both his parents. Keep his contact with his grandparents uncomplicated.

Your sister surely recognizes what’s happening with her children but is likely thrilled with the one son’s potential plus the grandparents’ help.

Raising any issue with her about the “other” grandchildren could serve to divide you two, which would be a personal loss for you.

Also, it would resolve nothing about the grandparents’ choices except hurt feelings.

