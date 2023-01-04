When honouring National Ribbon Skirt Day Jan. 4, it’s important to know and understand the historical trauma from genocide that Indigenous peoples endured.

Today, Indigenous peoples are still suffering and healing from generational trauma. The last residential school closed in 1996. To put that into perspective, the last residential school closed five years before 9/11.

Being Anishinaabe Kwe (an Anishinaabe woman), when wearing a ribbon skirt I feel empowered — a feeling of strength and resilience. I’m taking back my identity being a strong, empowered Indigenous woman. It connects me to my ancestral roots, knowing that my ancestors are walking with me on my journey.

National Ribbon Skirt Day warms my heart, knowing that Indigenous peoples are continuing to be recognized.

However, more work needs to be done by the government. Many Indigenous reserves in Canada still do not have access to clean drinking water. I encourage you to visit www.watertoday.ca to learn more.

Our youth are the next change-makers. They are our next lawyers, doctors, nurses, police officers, politicians, tradeswomen/tradesmen, social workers and Indigenous leaders.

Today, our youth are already making positive changes to help heal the past, by learning about Indigenous culture through the truths of authentic voices. Hearing those truths told by Indigenous elders, residential school survivors, Indigenous knowledge keepers and by asking questions. Like Isabella Kulak, speaking her truths with her parents' support by not letting their daughter be silenced.

When honouring National Ribbon Skirt Day, we need to talk about cultural appropriation vs. appreciation. Example:

• Our culture is not a costume

• Purchasing a ribbon skirt by an Indigenous person will help keep it authentic.