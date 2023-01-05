Black Adam

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated PG, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

If you enjoy lots of action with your movies, you will be interested in Black Adam the recent DC superhero film starring Wayne Johnson as Black Adam. Also in the movie are Aldis Hodge (Hawkman), Pierce Brosnan (Dr. Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone) and Sarah Shahi (Adrianna Tomaz.)

Black Adam is freed after 5,000 years and is ready to inflict his form of justice on the world. The Justice Society, comprised of Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, attempts to stop him initiating all kinds of violent confrontations.

The action/adventure/fantasy movie features non-stop action and good special effects. This 2-disc set has the film on both 4K and Blu-ray along with numerous special features on Blu-ray including “The History of Black Adam”, “Who Is the Justice Society” and more.

The Banshees of Inisherin

20th Century Studios, rated R, Blu-ray

The slow paced nature of The Banshees of Inisherin won’t appeal to some, but the comedy/drama is an enjoyable film that sees the relationship of two lifelong friends – Padraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson) – come to an abrupt end with serious consequences for both men.

Filmed in Ireland the scenery and cinematography is excellent. Joining Farrell and Gleeson is a good cast that also includes Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. The film has been nominated for numerous awards including nine Critics Choice Awards including “Best Picture”, “Best Acting Ensemble” and “Best Actor” (Farrell.) Bonus extras with this Blu-ray are “Creating The Banshees of Inisherin” and deleted scenes.

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 1, Episodes 1-10