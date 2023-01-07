George is in his mid-20s, is self-employed and a student, and lives downtown during the year. He says his style and personality are “relaxed,” and that he is also “smart and funny.” He says, “I like to garden, grow vegetables and herbs, cook delicious meals and make baked goods from scratch.” He also enjoys playing with his dog, skiing, snowboarding, biking, hiking, camping and canoeing, and says, “One of my favourite things to do is to sit around a campfire and watch the dancing flames, ideally with good friends.” He likes to make people laugh and is looking for a partner “who is also a friend.”

I met Zoë at school. I was sitting with a friend and noticed a pretty person sitting in front of us.

At one point I said something to my friend about something the professor had said, and Zoë turned around and agreed with my point. We got talking during a break in the lecture and quickly hit it off.

I mentioned that I was going to go take my dog on a walk in the snow after class — we had just gotten a nice big snowfall — and she was excited about me having a dog and about a walk in the snow. I asked if she’d like to join the walk and that was that.

We had a lovely walk together and, after the walk, she invited me over to watch a movie. It was a great “first date.”

We went out a couple of times for coffee or dinner. Things were going well and we were digging each other. I decided to invite her to join in on a multi-day ski trip. It was a bit premature to go on a trip together, but we were really into each other and I thought it would be fun. Zoë was enthusiastic and said she’d love to join.

I had some nerves taking a new special friend on a multiple-day date — we’d only had a handful of sleepovers together at that point — but I was feeling pretty excited about it.

The long bus ride to the resort was great. We cozied up together, snuggled watching some movies, chatted with other people and each other. The vibes were good.

When we got there, Zoë was feeling tired and wanted to go to bed early. She supported me staying up and hanging out with people, so I tucked her in and went to hang out. We ended up building a jump out of snow near the hotel, and were jumping it on skis and snowboards, doing tricks and cheering each other on. It was so much fun and I was wishing that Zoë had stayed awake to hang out with everyone. But I was also feeling happy she was there and was looking forward to the whole weekend together.

The night ended and it was time for bed. I got in beside Zoë and she stirred a bit. She cozied into me, hugging me, clearly happy I was there and then said something. It sounded like a name, but it definitely wasn’t my name. I asked her what she said and she sleepily called me by the same name again. She proceeded to fall right back asleep and I lay awake, quite rattled by what had just transpired.