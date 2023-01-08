As students return to school and parents return to work, all with New Year's Resolutions to do something better tucked in the corner of their minds, it is a good time to consider an old principle known as the Pareto Principle. It states, simply, that 80 per cent of all outcomes are impacted most by 20 per cent of all inputs. In other words, there are some small things you can do that will make a big difference.

We commonly decide we're going to improve something without really taking the time to evaluate what it is, exactly, that we need to work on. We suggest we'll "work harder" at something without really defining what that means. I was struck, over the holidays, with a short presentation done on the player Connor Bedard, the latest hockey phenom who helped propel the Canadian junior hockey team to a world championship. Since a very young age, and solely because he wanted to, he put hours a day, every day, into shooting and stick-handling drills. It turns out that if you are really good at those two skills, your chances of being an above-average hockey player are significantly greater, and if you practice them every day, without fail, they will become exceptional. Malcolm Gladwell reminded us in the book Outliers, that it takes 10,000 hours of practice to become an expert.

In my mind, there are two factors that comprise the majority of the 20 per cent input. The first is attitude and the second is willpower. If you truly wish to change the way things are going for you, at home, school or work, then you need to exercise these two factors regularly.

As an educator, I can say without hesitation that good students were not always the brightest or most skilled. Sometimes, students with all of the natural intellectual gifts performed poorly in school because they just didn't care enough to put in the daily effort of getting things done. Graded purely on potential they would be "A" students but graded on actual output, they could be "C" students or worse. On the flip side of the coin were some students who struggled mightily with the natural literacy and numeracy skills that formed the foundation of school performance and yet had the desire to succeed that drove them to put in the effort every day that it took to do well.

I found the same issues in athletics. There were some naturally talented athletes who never reached their potential and some less gifted athletes who, through sheer force of desire and hard work, were as competitive, and certainly more reliable, than those with all the gifts. And I saw the same thing in the workplace; some employees who never seemed to reach their potential and some who excelled beyond any expectations that were set before them. In every case, it was a combination of an attitude for success and a willingness to put in the work that made the difference. Anyone can be taught basic skills, in school, in sports or in the workplace, but to master those skills and apply them consistently takes those 20 per cent factors.

If family members have set goals for the new year, perhaps a dinnertime conversation around the Pareto Principle might be a worthwhile endeavour. There is a big difference between saying you'll improve and exercising both the desire and willpower to actually improve. Fire up those two factors, pursue them consistently and patiently and, in time, the 80 per cent improvement will make life better! Life-long learning is not always about new knowledge; more often than not it's about retaining the attitude and willpower to keep growing and improving. It's in us all but it needs to be exercised regularly.

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.