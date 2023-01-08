Revenge of the Raccoons
Vivek Shraya, illustrated by Juliana Neufeld
Owlkids Books
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781771474382
Ages 4+
Revenge of the Raccoons is a funny, rhyming picture book with exceptional illustrations that looks at the interesting relationship between raccoons and humans. People, particularly adults, often blame raccoons for invading our houses and neighbourhoods, but it is our species that has destroyed their original homes while making ours inviting to raccoons due to our carelessness and messy ways.
Revenge of the Raccoons is a thought-provoking book for kids that looks at these fascinating animals and how we can coexist with our masked neighbours.
Bright Winter Night
Alli Brydon, illustrated by Ashling Lindsay
Two Lions
2022, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781542022248
Ages 4+
Featuring interesting, rhyming text and bright colourful illustrations, Bright Winter Night is an entertaining story about woodland animals working together in order to view one of nature’s most incredible sights. Falcon, Wren, Beaver, Stag, Rabbits, Bear, Wolves and Mouse all put aside their differences to build something that will help them to travel to see a truly wonderful spectacle. After enjoying the sight together on one clear, winter night, they huddle together and fall asleep.
Bright Winter Night is a good picture book about the northern lights, friendship, co-operation and togetherness.
The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic
Alex Boersma and Nick Pyenson, illustrated by Alex Boersma
Roaring Book Press
2022, 48 pages
ISBN: 9781250803023
Ages 4+
The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic is a fascinating journey that the reader takes with a recently born whale — a bowhead. Bowhead whales are the longest living mammals on Earth. These incredible beings can live for over 200 years remaining in and around the Arctic their entire lives.
This non-fiction story looks at what changes a young bowhead whale born 200 years ago would have experienced including threats that initially included whalers and now which includes a busier, noisier, more polluted ocean.
At the end of the story there is considerable information on bowhead whales such as longevity, feeding, communication, threats, whaling and more. There is also a section on “Other Arctic Creatures” that includes 14 animals.
Excellent nature book to share with children.
