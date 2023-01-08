Revenge of the Raccoons is a thought-provoking book for kids that looks at these fascinating animals and how we can coexist with our masked neighbours.

Bright Winter Night

Alli Brydon, illustrated by Ashling Lindsay

Two Lions

2022, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781542022248

Ages 4+

Featuring interesting, rhyming text and bright colourful illustrations, Bright Winter Night is an entertaining story about woodland animals working together in order to view one of nature’s most incredible sights. Falcon, Wren, Beaver, Stag, Rabbits, Bear, Wolves and Mouse all put aside their differences to build something that will help them to travel to see a truly wonderful spectacle. After enjoying the sight together on one clear, winter night, they huddle together and fall asleep.

Bright Winter Night is a good picture book about the northern lights, friendship, co-operation and togetherness.

The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic

Alex Boersma and Nick Pyenson, illustrated by Alex Boersma

Roaring Book Press

2022, 48 pages

ISBN: 9781250803023

Ages 4+

The Whale Who Swam Through Time: A 200-Year Journey in the Arctic is a fascinating journey that the reader takes with a recently born whale — a bowhead. Bowhead whales are the longest living mammals on Earth. These incredible beings can live for over 200 years remaining in and around the Arctic their entire lives.

This non-fiction story looks at what changes a young bowhead whale born 200 years ago would have experienced including threats that initially included whalers and now which includes a busier, noisier, more polluted ocean.

At the end of the story there is considerable information on bowhead whales such as longevity, feeding, communication, threats, whaling and more. There is also a section on “Other Arctic Creatures” that includes 14 animals.

Excellent nature book to share with children.