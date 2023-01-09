A good resolution to make – and keep – for the new year involves living more sustainable lives. Concern for environmental issues like climate change and the destruction of vital wetlands and farmland to build large homes is increasing. But there are easy ways that we, as individuals, can drastically reduce environmental ills and a first step involves considering more eco-friendly ways to do things on a daily basis. My wife Lynn and I applied this approach when we renovated our kitchen recently.

Our galley kitchen has remained unchanged since we bought the 1895 house almost 35 years ago. The stained cabinets and cupboards are plywood, the countertop was old and damaged, the sink was also old and the taps were on their last legs. The wall behind the counter featured numerous layers of peeling wallpaper. Yikes! After considering various options for an eco-renovation, Lynn and I decided on the following which was not only environmentally friendly, but attractive and economical too.

KEEP THE CUPBOARDS

While the cupboards are old, they are solid and in decent shape except where Ras, our Terrier-Beagle dog, ate part of a door when she was a puppy. Lynn filled the damaged area with wood filler, sanded the cupboards and painted them with a quality, black, water-based, low VOC paint from Benjamin Moore.

OUT WITH THE COUNTERTOP

There was no salvaging the countertop. We wanted to use a renewable, inexpensive material so we chose some black cherry flooring left over from a floor we installed 30 years ago and which we had stored in our barn. For this part of the renovation we contracted a local, skilled builder who did an excellent job of building and installing the counter and installing the sink and tap. The countertop was finished with Osmo TopOil made from vegetable oils and waxes and which is used on food-contact surfaces. Cherry boards were also used to cover an area next to the ceiling.

NEW SINK AND TAP

The taps had to go as they were damaged and had begun to drip a little. The sink was very old and had been repaired so it was also replaced.

Even with fairly standard items like sinks and taps there are ways to make “greener” choices. First, we chose a quality tap (like with the paints it is preferable to use quality items) to help ensure longevity. We also selected a tap that offered only the features that we needed and would use as this further minimizes our impact on the environment. American Standard’s Delancey Single-Hand Pull-Down Dual Spray Function Kitchen Faucet (model 4279300.002) met these requirements and it features a “drip-free performance”, a pull-down spray head and, most importantly, a flow rate that saves water. And it works great. It is also made in North America.

For the sink we opted for American Standard’s Pekoe 29” x 18” Stainless Steel Undermount Double Bowl ADA Kitchen Sink (model 18DB6291800.075). Made with 18-gauge stainless steel, this sink is only 6” deep for easy accessibility. There are also “co-ordinating grids” that can be placed in each basin for added protection. We wash our dishes by hand allowing them to air dry and these “grids” are useful in washing our dishes in one basin and rinsing them off and then allowing them to dry in the other. I consider them useful drying racks that save on time and energy.