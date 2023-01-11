You are marriage-tested adults now, needing to take responsibility for whatever made you come apart. Make an appointment either in person or online with a recommended marriage counsellor, psychologist, social work therapist, etc.

There’s a much-needed industry of such people during these complicated times, and while only some are part of a free mental health service, good advice is worth the charge if you are both serious about creating a second marriage that works.

Mine comes free to you: encouragement that you now both get prepared to create a better life together, for and with your children.

QWe have been married for 26 years. But my wife, 65, has had no interest in sexual activity for 15 years.

I feel my life is passing me by, as I’m also 65 and enjoyed our sex life prior. Help.

Sexless Since 50

AThere’s no explanation here from you or your wife as to why she is no longer interested in sex. Did she suffer a very difficult perimenopause and menopause? Did you two discuss what she was experiencing or talk to her doctor together?

Her decision seems set, but is that simply based on how much time has passed? Without any explanations or understanding of how you are affected, you’ve hit a wall of silence.

Tell her you don’t want to live this way. Ask what she expects long-term.

Your life isn’t passing you by, but the standoff requires you to discuss and decide where it’s going. Your own family doctor may have some thoughts to share. Some may suggest a sex therapist who has had experience with this kind of arbitrary cut-off.

It’s worth a try to understand your choices.

Ellie’s tip of the day

If the marriage you shared with your first spouse didn’t become “happily ever after,” think long and hard about what will make you two better at it now. You need to be sure, for everyone’s sake.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.