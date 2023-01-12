That’s unfair. He won’t be the first househusband or the last.

Being “the big earner” is getting in the way of your response. Your husband’s saving nanny costs, and he’ll be giving your son (and you) the benefit of family love and involvement as a daily reality.

Give it a chance, discuss how it’s going. There are two of you to work out glitches, and you have an important love relationship to protect.

QI’m 49, a single mom working long hours in health care. I have three young adult sons — two living at home, one at university.

I see my partner of four years on weekends. We don’t live together. My mother, 77, also lives with me; when her health started deteriorating, I began caring for her. She contributes to the rent, and I wanted her final years to be with family.

It’s been hard on both of us — three years of many health issues, and she never leaves the house unless I’m taking her somewhere.

When I go to my partner’s home, she guilts me for leaving her lonely. She’s also constantly reporting to me what my grown kids are doing wrong.

When I’ve tried talking to her, she cries and guilts me more. I keep telling myself and the kids that someday she won’t be around, and we should treasure the time we have.

She says that formerly, “the daughter looked after parents without complaint. That was her job.” I’ve said, “I’m entitled to my own life.”

How do I talk to my mom without her guilting me about wanting my own space and time?

Dutiful but Tired Daughter

AYou made a caring decision about looking after an aging parent. Yet, these are difficult years for you both.

You: Single, in a demanding job, with three grown sons and a needy, lonely, health-compromised mom. She: trying to be a significant elder in a changed world.

Yes, you’re entitled to your own life. But she’s been handed her dependency on you.

Try signing her up for a periodic day program for seniors. Or, since she has her own funds, hire a caregiver for when you’re with your partner.

Ellie’s tip of the day

When a couple stays close and loving, their “differences” can become a unique bond.

