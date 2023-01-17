QTwenty years ago, my best friend, then 26, married an older man, 44. He was very energetic, athletic, successful in business and swept her off her feet. They were both so in love.

Together, they were avid tennis players, skied, golfed and travelled when possible. Neither had children. Together constantly, they were also very welcoming to their close friends. We saw them often and even shared a cottage with them for several seasons.

Everything suddenly changed a couple of years ago when he was diagnosed with a serious and severe illness. He argued with his doctors, shopped angrily for other diagnoses, demanded constant attention and, as he declined, insisted on getting care from his wife only.

She also refused getting relief help for him from a trained caregiver, insisting that it was her duty only and that she knew he’d do the same for her if needed.

My suggestion that she take a mental-health break by trying to get him short-term palliative care, for both their sakes, was dismissed outright.

It became a nightmare to visit them, but we did. I feared my friend would have a nervous breakdown if we didn’t bolster her spirit and also divert him with chat so he wouldn’t keep demanding her constant attention. He loved recalling his many past successes with us. But he never again just chatted with her.

He died eight months ago. My friend was with him to the end. She grieved deeply but finally started taking care of herself. She’s even visited her family overseas.

She recently met someone who’s a widower and very understanding of what she went through. She’s attracted but terrified, saying that she no longer trusts herself to judge another person’s character, since her much-loved husband became a demanding verbal abuser while she devoted herself to his every need.

How would you advise her about whether to get involved with someone at this time?

Closest Friend