QTwenty years ago, my best friend, then 26, married an older man, 44. He was very energetic, athletic, successful in business and swept her off her feet. They were both so in love.
Together, they were avid tennis players, skied, golfed and travelled when possible. Neither had children. Together constantly, they were also very welcoming to their close friends. We saw them often and even shared a cottage with them for several seasons.
Everything suddenly changed a couple of years ago when he was diagnosed with a serious and severe illness. He argued with his doctors, shopped angrily for other diagnoses, demanded constant attention and, as he declined, insisted on getting care from his wife only.
She also refused getting relief help for him from a trained caregiver, insisting that it was her duty only and that she knew he’d do the same for her if needed.
My suggestion that she take a mental-health break by trying to get him short-term palliative care, for both their sakes, was dismissed outright.
It became a nightmare to visit them, but we did. I feared my friend would have a nervous breakdown if we didn’t bolster her spirit and also divert him with chat so he wouldn’t keep demanding her constant attention. He loved recalling his many past successes with us. But he never again just chatted with her.
He died eight months ago. My friend was with him to the end. She grieved deeply but finally started taking care of herself. She’s even visited her family overseas.
She recently met someone who’s a widower and very understanding of what she went through. She’s attracted but terrified, saying that she no longer trusts herself to judge another person’s character, since her much-loved husband became a demanding verbal abuser while she devoted herself to his every need.
How would you advise her about whether to get involved with someone at this time?
Closest Friend
AYour friend needs to focus on herself for a while. Given her recent experience of being bullied by the man she’d loved, she needs confidence building.
A social work therapist or psychologist could help her reconnect with her personal values, emotional needs, future ambitions and inner strengths.
When she re-emerges from this terrible past experience of loss and pain, she’ll know to take time to really assess this widower she’s met or any other would-be partner.
FEEDBACK
Regarding the column about “The end of a marriage” (Jan. 4):
“As someone who divorced with two small children over 30 years ago, I assure your readers that divorce, for almost all parents, is unbelievably difficult and painful. In this case, three children, all suffering in their own ways, will have to navigate two homes, two parents figuring out and often fighting about money, access and their own pain.
“Over and over, you read people talking about how their childhood ended when their parents divorced. Sometimes divorce is necessary and even good in the end. Mine was, but only after 10 years of the hell of raising teenagers more or less by myself. There are books, counsellors, organizations that will help.
“Tell these parents to get help, for their children’s sake if not for their own. It’s going to be far rougher than they can imagine now.”
Ellie’s tip of the day
Reconnect with your own needs after a tough personal experience, before entering any new relationship.
Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto.
