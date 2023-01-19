2022, 235 pages

ISBN: 9780764365461

Ages 4+

Be Kind to Yourself is a 52-week workbook filled with activities for practising self care in any season. Megan Logan is a licensed clinical social worker who has provided mental health therapy. Based on her experiences, she has thoughtfully provided themed teachings, hands-on activities and reflective prompts designed to encourage deep thinking. If you are looking to improve your confidence, open yourself up or deepen relationships, be joyous, repair anger, be fearless and to be imperfectly perfect then you should try this book.

Everyone can and should incorporate self care into daily practice and this book is a great way to do that. A thoughtful gift for yourself, family, friends and colleagues.

– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

Mythographic Color and Discover: Magical Earth

Joseph Catimbang

Castle Point Books

2022, 40+ illustrations

ISBN: 9781250282118

Looking after your mental well-being is a good resolution to make for the new year and colouring has many benefits for your mental health. Not only can it relieve stress, help you relax and calm your brain, but it can also make you more mindful. And there are now lots of colouring books aimed at adults which feature intricate patterns of a variety of objects.

If you enjoy colouring detailed illustrations you may want to check out Mythographic Color and Discover: Magical Earth which has 46 intricate illustrations of animals, natural wonders and fairy kingdoms. Each illustration has a blank back and is a perforated page allowing you to remove pages without impacting the other illustrations. So have fun showing your creative side while you relax and take care of your mental health.