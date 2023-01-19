You Deserve Nice Things: Calming Coloring Pages by The Latest Kate
Kate Allen
Mango Publishing
2022, 104 pages
ISBN: 9781642509137
You Deserve Nice Things: Calming Coloring Pages by The Latest Kate is a colouring book that provides cute pictures of animals while offering supportive and encouraging statements for those who may be suffering from depression and anxiety. For example, an illustration of a cat looking out a window is accompanied with the statement, “Things will keep changing. You won’t be stuck with these problems forever.” Another picture features a butterfly with “Good days will always come again.” A nice illustration of an owl is accompanied with “Your struggle is not an indication of failure.”
In all there are more than 90 colouring pages “full of inclusive illustrations suitable for all ages and skill levels.” Colouring can relieve stress and anxiety and this book not only contains good illustrations to colour, but also encouraging thoughts to follow.
Be Kind to Yourself
Megan Logan, MSW, LCSW
Better Day Books
2022, 235 pages
ISBN: 9780764365461
Ages 4+
Be Kind to Yourself is a 52-week workbook filled with activities for practising self care in any season. Megan Logan is a licensed clinical social worker who has provided mental health therapy. Based on her experiences, she has thoughtfully provided themed teachings, hands-on activities and reflective prompts designed to encourage deep thinking. If you are looking to improve your confidence, open yourself up or deepen relationships, be joyous, repair anger, be fearless and to be imperfectly perfect then you should try this book.
Everyone can and should incorporate self care into daily practice and this book is a great way to do that. A thoughtful gift for yourself, family, friends and colleagues.
– Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
Mythographic Color and Discover: Magical Earth
Joseph Catimbang
Castle Point Books
2022, 40+ illustrations
ISBN: 9781250282118
Looking after your mental well-being is a good resolution to make for the new year and colouring has many benefits for your mental health. Not only can it relieve stress, help you relax and calm your brain, but it can also make you more mindful. And there are now lots of colouring books aimed at adults which feature intricate patterns of a variety of objects.
If you enjoy colouring detailed illustrations you may want to check out Mythographic Color and Discover: Magical Earth which has 46 intricate illustrations of animals, natural wonders and fairy kingdoms. Each illustration has a blank back and is a perforated page allowing you to remove pages without impacting the other illustrations. So have fun showing your creative side while you relax and take care of your mental health.
