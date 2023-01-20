The Menu

20th Century Studios, rated R, Blu-ray

When I watched The Menu I had no idea what it was about – other than food – as I didn’t even read the Blu-ray case for the short plot summary. And this was a great way to see the movie. I really enjoyed this satirical thriller which sees a young couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travel to an island where they dine at a fancy restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) and his associates have prepared an incredibly lavish menu. Also in the entertaining film are Hong Chau, John Leguizama and Judith Light.

If your taste in movies includes good thrillers that serve up fun surprises, take a seat at the table and enjoy a dining experience like no other. The bonus extras are “Open Kitchen: A Look Inside the Menu” and deleted scenes.

Ticket to Paradise

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

Ticket to Paradise is a decent romance comedy that sees a long divorced couple (Julia Roberts and George Clooney) travel to Bali to try and stop their recently engaged daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake that they made decades earlier. And while their attempts to sabotage the impending wedding are good efforts, they ultimately fall short of their goal. And while their attempts at stopping their daughter’s wedding fail, their working together does result in the two exes – who have despised each other since they divorced – becoming closer. Also in the movie are Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd and Lucas Bravo.

This 2-disc set has the movie on Blu-ray and DVD along with bonus features.

Alienoid

Well Go USA Entertainment, Blu-ray