Anna is 38, works in public service and lives in North York. She says her style is “trendy but feminine. I’m not an ‘extra-large T-shirt and baggy sweatpants’ kind of lady.” She says she is “funny, loyal, honest and down-to-earth” and that she loves “road trips, especially out of the province. Getting silly and having a laugh with friends in a pub. Dog-sitting.” Anna got divorced in her 20s and, “while I dated and made friends, I didn’t have a serious relationship after that. No big romances. I had hoped to get married again, but if that didn’t happen it wouldn’t be the end of the world. I was very independent and used to living alone with my cat!”

A very good friend of mine had mentioned that a friend of her husband’s would be a great guy for me to meet. She was hosting a party and had invited him and asked if I would like to go with him.

I was not really interested in a “blind date” because, in the past, they hadn’t been good. They were too stressful for me and it was always so awkward having to tell the person who set me up that I didn’t like the person they set me up with. But my friend was sure I would be impressed with Grant and she persisted, so I gave in. The idea was that I would call this guy before the party and, if that went well, he would pick me up and we would go together.

I called Grant and got his voicemail. When I heard his voice, I thought, ‘This isn’t going to be good’: he had the same accent as my ex-husband. I left him a message to call me if he still wanted to go to the party with me. I definitely was not interested and I was hoping he wouldn’t return my call. He did call, the next day, but he told me he couldn’t go. I was ecstatic. However, he asked me out for dinner instead. I caved.

A few days later, he came to pick me up. I hadn’t been looking forward to the date, I have to admit, but I was still nervous. And all I knew about Grant was that he was divorced, didn’t have kids and lived downtown.

Grant knocked on my door at exactly 6 p.m. as he said he would, which impressed me. I am always on time or early. I was instantly attracted to him. He was well dressed, and had a great tan and an even better smile. I was drawn to the way he looked and the way he spoke. We sat in my living room and chatted. I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all. I was incredibly at ease with him.

We decided to go to an Italian restaurant not far away from my place. We walked to his car and he opened the door for me. I had never been in a luxury car before. A few minutes into the ride my seat became extremely warm and I told him to pull over because I thought there was something terribly wrong with his car. He laughed so hard and told me they were heated seats. We had a good laugh about it.

The restaurant was lovely and we had a lot of privacy because it wasn’t busy. I liked talking to Grant. He struck me as being a lovely, kind man and a bit shy, which was a real turn-on for me. He asked me a lot of questions. Conversation was easy with him, with no awkward silences. At one point Grant started talking about his children. It turned out that he was separated, not divorced, with three kids and he didn’t live downtown — he lived around the corner from me! By that time I was so smitten he could have had five children and lived in another city and I would not have cared.

He drove me back to my building and walked me to my apartment door. He asked if he could kiss me and I threw my arms around him and kissed him. As I stood by my open door and watched him walk down the hallway, he turned and said he would call me soon, and he did, 15 minutes later.

I will be forever grateful to my friend for setting us up. I did wonder how she got his personal details so wrong. I asked her and she laughed and said she made a mistake, but I don’t think so. Knowing me as well as she did, she knew I would never have dated him because I was afraid to get involved with men who had kids. She was a great matchmaker.