My children, though it hardly seems fair to use that term anymore, are in their 30s, and I am a senior. Time has flown by in the blink of an eye.

I was driving around a suburban area the other day and was suddenly overcome with nostalgic thoughts of their childhoods and, even more frightening, of my own. Time has gone by quickly, but the amount of change in my lifetime has been extraordinary.

The nostalgia began not with something I saw while on suburban roads, but what I didn't see. The roads were empty. It wasn't a particularly nice day, a few degrees above freezing and with grey skies, but it was dry. When I was a kid, that was perfect road-hockey weather. Every block would have had a big game on the go, interrupted by the occasional call of "car," where the action froze until a car drove by, and then resumed as if nothing had happened.

Winter was, strangely enough, our favourite season to be outside. Aside from road hockey, there was shinny hockey on any frozen ponds when the ice was smooth enough to be shovelled and used; there was tobogganing or cardboarding down any slippery slope that could be found; there was snowball fort-building, followed by epic snowball fights and, when the conditions were right, there were snowman-building contests.

With the actual wool sweaters and mitts knit by our mothers or grandmothers, we were always warm and, with no bugs around, there was no downside to the outdoors. Play, at least on weekends, started at 9 a.m. and went until noon, when everyone dashed home for a quick lunch, then resumed at 1 p.m. until everyone went home for supper at 5 p.m. Sunday activities were only in the afternoons, as mornings were spent uncomfortably geared up in dress shirts and clip-on ties as we were all marched off to various churches and told to sit still for an hour. It was the longest hour of the week.

As for Monday to Friday, there was plenty of snowballing on the way to and from school and at recess, as long as you kept to the "snowball zone," a place where no teachers could ever be found and, if you got hit by an iceball, there was no sense in complaining because the yard-duty teacher's response was always the same: "If you don't like getting your head half-knocked off by a snowball, stay out of the snowball zone."

If you went home from school with a black eye from said snowball, your mother said exactly the same thing. Life was simple, and consequences logical in those days.

We tend to view our childhoods through rose-coloured glasses, exalting the things we did and endured, and mocking the next generation's lack of similar "grit." It's silly to do so, of course. Kids don't choose what era they are born in and what activities are available to them, and the mental challenge of playing road hockey with frostbitten fingers and ears on a windy day on the street is no different than that of reaching the next level of a digital game played on the couch in pyjama pants. Developing the perseverance to overcome such challenges, outside or inside, still gives a kid a leg up when such a quality is needed later in life.

Admittedly, my own children grew up on the cusp of a new age of childhood entertainment, and I opted to present them more with my experiences than the experiences of some of their peers. They were often the only kids in our neighbourhood tossed outside to play for most of the day. Their memories of childhood will not be as socially rich, at least in outdoor settings, as mine were, but neither will their memories be primarily about the more isolating electronic games and devices. I suppose when they are older they will find their own way to view their childhood "golden years," for reasons neither I, nor their children, will be able to understand.