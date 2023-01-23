QMy daughter is in her late 20s, with a toddler and struggling in many aspects of her life including her mental health, to the point where I’ve been paying her rent for several months.

I’m still working in my 60s and can’t keep doing this, financially and otherwise. It’s causing me enormous stress and affecting my relationships. I’m in therapy largely due to this situation, and the stress and anger in me, affecting my life and partner relationship.

I’ve been very clear that the last agreed payment is the last payment, period. But I fear she’ll come calling, days before her rent is due, and try to manipulate me with tears, threats of homelessness and accusations of abandonment.

She’ll also raise the violent mistreatment of her by her sibling when she was young and it’s “my fault.” She’ll again guilt me into paying her thousands of dollars.

How can I stand my ground even if she’s threatened with eviction? Sometimes I can’t sleep.

Financial Nightmares

AYour daughter’s the mother of a youngster, has mental health issues and can’t afford her rent.

Meanwhile, you’re working in your 60s which aren’t known as seriously declining years, and you don’t mention health issues.

As her only available parent, it’s natural that your daughter would seek your help.

Also, having been previously “violently mistreated” by her own sibling and having her father see her mainly as an encumbrance, this young woman needs a supportive plan that gives her a life beyond dependency.

She needs direction to services for helping single parents who can’t work due to mental health issues. I urge you to go with her to social services in your community, city and province to find resources e.g., child-care help and the possibility of part-time job training.

Also, talk to your bank manager or accountant to work out a reasonable, regular financial plan so that she’s not having to beg.

Ellie’s tip of the day

A close, caring relative can sometimes be the best person to confide in and discuss serious choices, when parents are too busy or distracted.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.