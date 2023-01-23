Along with an interesting plot, this novel looks at how Armand and Jean-Guy come to work together. It also includes the tragedy of the murders at the Ecole Polytechnique in 1989. The Acknowledgements section in the book are worth reading as Louise Penny mentions covering the tragic event at the Ecole Polytechnique the day after it occurred as she was a host for CBC radio. She also talks about the difficulty of including the event in her story. To this end she contacted one of the survivors – Nathalie Provost – for her thoughts.

Deep House

Thomas King

HarperCollins

2022, 384 pages

ISBN: 9781443465618

If you like mystery novels, but could also use some humour in your life, I highly recommend Deep House by Thomas King. Deep House is the sixth book in King’s highly entertaining DreadfulWater Mystery series although it is also a good standalone story.

Thumps DreadfulWater once again becomes involved in a mystery when he discovers a body at the bottom of a canyon that is difficult to access. Assisting Sheriff Duke Hockney with the investigation, DreadfulWater discovers that the body is likely associated with a company that is working on a paint that can turn surfaces into solar panels. The case is complicated and often interferes with DreadfulWater’s daily routine in and around the small town of Chinook where he has breakfast with friends at the local cafe and visits with store owners. He is also carefully navigating a relationship with Claire. And his cat – Freeway – has returned bringing with her kittens! All of this is occurring after the pandemic when things are beginning to return to “normal.”

Besides a good story, King’s novel (the DreadfulWater Mystery series in general) features interesting characters and very funny dialogue. Thomas King’s well written books are some of the most entertaining novels out there and they contain liberal doses of humour which many of us can use these days.

