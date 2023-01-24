House of the Dragon: The Complete First Season

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 18+, 4K + Blu-ray, 8 discs

Fans of Game of Thrones will also find the HBO series House of the Dragon very entertaining. This prequel to Game of Thrones is set 200 years earlier and is based on George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” The popular spin-off series looks at the battle for the Iron Throne within the House of Targaryen. House of Targaryen is very powerful and is led by King Viserys (Paddy Considine) who sets in motion a future power struggle when he names his daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock), as his heir to the Iron Throne. Later on Viserys has a son but Rhaenyra does not relinquish her position bringing about a fight for the right to sit on the Iron Throne. Similar to Game of Thrones this adventure fantasy drama has lots of action, graphic violence and gore along with some sex and incest. The exceptional cast also includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Emily Carey and Fabien Frankel.

This attractive “Limited Edition Collectible Steelbook” has all 10 season one episodes (approximately 10 hours) on both 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. There are also special features including “Return to the Seven Kingdoms” and “Welcome to Westeros.”

Cloverfield

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, 4K + Blu-ray, 2 discs

Fans of the movie Cloverfield can now have this sci-fi action adventure film on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray with this 15th anniversary limited edition Steelbook. The horror thriller film from 2008 is a first-person video account of a group of friends who go into the streets of New York during an attack by a large monster.

This 2-disc set has the movie on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray along with numerous special features on the Blu-ray disc. Nice set for those who enjoy entertaining sci-fi, horror or action movies.

A Walk to Remember

Shout Factory, rated PG, Blu-ray