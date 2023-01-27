ISBN: 9781982199678

The Blackhouse is an excellent suspense/thriller featuring memorable characters, a fascinating setting and a very entertaining story. Set in a small village on the remote island of Kilmeray in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, the story sees Robert Reid move his family there in the 1990s. Robert is hiding a secret and he wants to fit into the community but the locals consider him an outsider.

Recently, Maggie MacKay has come to the island. Twenty years earlier, when she was five years old, Maggie told anyone who would listen including the media that a man on Kilmeray had been murdered. Why would a young girl make such a claim and could there be any truth to it? It certainly caused problems with the locals. Now on the island and determined to find out about her earlier claim Maggie has to deal with those who have lived their lives here and remember her claim of two decades earlier. Not surprisingly she isn’t welcomed with open arms by all of the residents and even receives some threats. Is her life in danger in this isolated place? Will she be able to prove if a man had indeed been murdered decades earlier?

While the story itself is captivating, the wild and isolated setting is both beautiful and interesting taking the reader to a special location where you don’t want to leave. And the ending is particularly good. There are two maps at the beginning of the book that complement the story.