The Blackhouse
Carole Johnstone
Scribner
2023, 323 pages
ISBN: 9781982199678
The Blackhouse is an excellent suspense/thriller featuring memorable characters, a fascinating setting and a very entertaining story. Set in a small village on the remote island of Kilmeray in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, the story sees Robert Reid move his family there in the 1990s. Robert is hiding a secret and he wants to fit into the community but the locals consider him an outsider.
Recently, Maggie MacKay has come to the island. Twenty years earlier, when she was five years old, Maggie told anyone who would listen including the media that a man on Kilmeray had been murdered. Why would a young girl make such a claim and could there be any truth to it? It certainly caused problems with the locals. Now on the island and determined to find out about her earlier claim Maggie has to deal with those who have lived their lives here and remember her claim of two decades earlier. Not surprisingly she isn’t welcomed with open arms by all of the residents and even receives some threats. Is her life in danger in this isolated place? Will she be able to prove if a man had indeed been murdered decades earlier?
While the story itself is captivating, the wild and isolated setting is both beautiful and interesting taking the reader to a special location where you don’t want to leave. And the ending is particularly good. There are two maps at the beginning of the book that complement the story.
Murder At Black Oaks (audio book)
Phillip Margolin, read by Therese Plummer
Macmillan Audio
2022, 5 CDs (approximately 6 hours)
ISBN: 9781250867100
The latest novel in the Robin Lockwood series sees defense attorney Robin Lockwood travel to Black Oaks, a rural manor owned by former district attorney Frank Melville. Melville was a successful DA who put many people in prison, but he later discovered that one person he put in jail is innocent. To try and make amends for this the retired Melville now works behind the scenes to try and free wrongfully convicted people.
Robin Lockwood’s visit to the creepy, cursed mansion set atop a mountain pertains to the innocent person, Jose Alvarez, who is in jail as a result of being prosecuted by Melville decades earlier. After successfully getting the man’s conviction overturned, Lockwood finds herself at Black Oaks for a celebration with various people who become trapped at the mansion when a storm washes out the road. When a couple of people are murdered, Lockwood attempts to find out who the murderer is before others are killed.
An interesting plot and fun setting complemented by a good reading by Therese Plummer make this audio book an entertaining listen.
