It’s weird to know a 15-year-old was your soulmate, but being together nearly 40 years proves I was right. But it’s equally weird that we had that break where my innocent girl had so many experiences and I had to find out so much later.

Research tells me I have retroactive jealousy, but she’s not repentant at all. I think she should be more attentive to our marriage. Please talk some sense to me.

Hurting Husband

AForty years ago, teenagers’ raging hormones naturally aroused their curiosity enough (as they do today) to take risks few parents and schools had ever talked to them about.

They were far less exposed to the current understanding and precautions required regarding sexually transmitted diseases. You were 17 and eager for sex with a 14-year-old. Having been aroused, she became intensely curious. Only your army duty prevented further opportunities. So when other guys showed interest, she was willing and eager.

Your jealousy reflects your own part in this story. Once you returned to the army, she was left with only curiosity and desire. She had sex with a few other men. You dated other women. After you came home, she married you, had children with you.

Yes, like countless other people, the internet allowed her to be curious about those past few guys. But they’re not in her life. And she’s not “your innocent girl.”

She’s the wife and partner with whom you have “a solid intimate relationship.” She’s raised children, shares a life with you. Today’s women do not have to be repentant for their sexual experiences when they were young, single and carefree.

