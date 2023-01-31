Once you’re out among people who’ll inevitably reveal some like-minded interests and hopes to make new friends, you’ll have a good start on a true social life.

Smile a lot, and be open to new conversations.

QI’m in my early 30s and met a man by accident. I have a very busy, demanding job that takes full concentration at work. Also I’ve never been interested in a relationship. But this man keeps finding me when I’m busiest.

I initially ignored him, sure we had nothing in common since we’re from different backgrounds, religions, etc. Also I love activities like rock-climbing, and he’s a committed golfer. No match.

But this man kept coming into my sightlines, chatting with me, even when I brushed him off by being too busy.

Now he waits for me every day at the outer door from our workplace. But he never pushes for anything specific like a “date.” He just says he likes talking to me. He brought me a sandwich and coffee one day when he saw I was exhausted due to product delivery issues. He now walks me to my car. And he’s started to hold my arm when we cross a road.

Is it possible to fall in love based on small signals of someone treating you with respect?

Slow and Steady

AHe’s courting you very respectfully. Still, take your time getting to know him if you let a closer connection happen. You’re strong-minded with specific goals. If he’s developing serious feelings for you, he’ll respect your independent mind and ambitions.

When ready, introduce him to your parents and note his response when meeting them. And ask to meet his family. Learning each other’s family values is instructive in a new and potentially serious relationship.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day

Explore your city’s varied group activities. It’ll improve your life.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.