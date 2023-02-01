You have the right to ask your siblings when and why they learned that only you wouldn’t receive any of the precious items. However, a will is a legal document in this country and likely in your home country too.

Your parents’ initial purpose for the jewelry was apparently to avoid economic disaster or political upheaval and afford an escape route if ever needed.

Fortunately, you don’t have that same shadow over your head. Yes, your mother could have included you in her will. But I suspect she had great pride in believing you and your family didn’t need that help.

QMy husband passed away many years ago, and I had very little contact with his family. I was left with small kids to raise on my own. His family never got to know our kids nor had any contact with them or me.

Now my former in-laws invited us to a wedding. I never remarried. Do I take my kids and go to the wedding with a proper gift and act like nothing happened? Or do I send them a gift and not attend? Please advise.

Lost In-laws

ANot everyone will agree with my response, but that’s not what matters.

This is an opportunity for your children to know more about their grandparents, their father’s background and his extended family. You can bring the most important gift of connection to your children.

As for also bringing a wedding gift, the answer is yes, but it can be as modest or meaningful as you choose and can afford.

Ellie’s tip of the day

This successful immigrant brings comfort and pride to immediate family, plus financial help to those back home.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.