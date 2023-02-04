Connie is a 46-year-old social worker and therapist who lives downtown. Connie describes herself as “funny, engaging, pensive, intelligent, empathetic, and kind” and says that she loves to read, watch movies, work out, and spend time with friends and family “doing nothing.” She also enjoys “taking care of my plants; travelling to warm, sunny climates; and working on an annual charity event that I’m part of.” Connie says, “My romantic life has been very interesting. Getting married was never a goal, and that freed me up to get to know a lot of different kinds of people.”

My boyfriend at the time, who is now my husband, loves simple things. It takes very little to make him happy. Being around him has made me see and appreciate that approach to life.

One of our favourite days together was a Saturday we spent being spontaneous and free. In fact, I had plans with a friend on the books and was going to leave Derek to his own devices to putter around the apartment. When my plans fell through last minute, Derek immediately suggested having a spontaneous day together, where we would do whatever came up.

The first thing we did is drive about 45 minutes to a bakery to get some delicious breakfast treats. It was a cold, sunny morning and the drive was pleasant. It is so nice to do something just for fun, with none of the usual day-to-day pressures around it.

After picking up treats and coffee, we drove a bit aimlessly. Derek then told me he had an idea and changed direction. He had a big smile on his face. He pulled into a parking lot and I instantly knew what was going on: he had remembered we had our tennis stuff in the trunk of the car. We had been taking lessons that had ended a few months earlier. It was the perfect random activity!

We took the last of our treats and coffees, as well as our gear, over to the tennis courts. It was chilly out and the courts were pretty rundown, so at the time we had them all to ourselves. We rallied back and forth for a while as we sipped our coffees. I noticed a few passersby watching us and smiling.

After that we had to leave to find a bathroom. I was also craving some real food after the sweets. Derek once again came up with the plan, which was to see if a nice restaurant we had been meaning to try served brunch. We hadn’t made plans to visit yet because it’s further uptown than we usually travel, and a bit expensive, so brunch seemed like a great idea. We found that they did serve brunch, and even though the menu was small we knew it would be a step above the usual eggs and toast.

We were able to get spots at the bar, and shared our meals with each other. We both decided on a cocktail as well. It was so wonderful to look around and find yourself in the middle of a new experience. The spontaneity really added to it. We were both in wonderful moods.

While we ate we discussed our next move, and decided to see a movie. There was nothing out we were dying to see so we chose one that looked interesting but that we didn’t know much about. It was playing close to our home so we drove back, parked the car, and immediately went back out to the theatre. Sitting quietly in the dark together, holding hands, reminded me of the first days of our relationship, when everything was thrilling and unexpected.

After the movie we decided to head home and cook dinner, using a recipe that takes quite a bit of time and we usually don’t get around to. We were really feeling the warmth of the day we’d shared, and as Derek and I chopped and stirred I felt very grateful for it all. I admit after all that I fell asleep on the couch watching TV!