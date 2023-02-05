I was out walking the other day, enjoying some fresh air and fresh falling snow.

As I was climbing a hill, about 200 metres from an intersection with four-way lights, I noticed a car coming down the hill at a rate that, given the driving conditions, seemed a bit too fast.

On a dry, sunny day, sure, lots of room to brake, but not on this day. As it went by I couldn't help but notice that the driver was young, late teens or early twenties, I'd say.

I turned to see what would transpire, hoping the light at the bottom would be green, but as fate would have it, it turned red not long after the car passed me. The driver put on his brakes and the car slid sideways, right through the intersection, at a fast enough rate that it would have killed a pedestrian or caused significant damage had another car been coming through the intersection.

Fortunately, neither of those events happened and once the car slowed down on the level area beyond the intersection, he turned it around and simply drove off again.

Perhaps he was a careless driver; perhaps he was an impulsive teen; perhaps he just didn't have much experience in snow.

This time he was lucky, and so too anyone who might have been in the wrong place at the wrong time around him. When I think about the cost of vehicles and the cost of insurance, I think about how expensive this lack of judgement might have been, and that's not even including the risk of injury to himself or others.

Most young people get their licences in the spring, summer or fall, when the roads are easy to drive on. They either drive with their parents to get experience or they take lessons from a local driving school, generally under perfect conditions.

Then, once they have their licence, they have the right to drive at any time of the year, despite their complete lack of experience with snow and/or ice. It's not the best way to ensure safety on the roads for new drivers and, frankly, it appeals to me that there should be a required component of winter instruction and practice built into licencing procedures.

Winter driving skills include heightened recognition of speed requirements and distancing requirements, proper braking techniques on slippery surfaces, the use of low gears for downhill driving and appropriate steering techniques for slides,