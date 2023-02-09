Video games have been a popular form of entertainment for decades now, and it has certainly come along since “Asteroids” and “Pong” of the ’70s and ’80s. Mega blockbuster franchises have come from the likes of Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and the Master Chief from “Halo,” and many others to the current day.

The video game industry generates billions from players investing in new consoles, games, downloadable content and micro transactions, etc. and shows absolutely no signs of stopping as we press forward into the 21st century.

Indigenous video games aren’t exactly a new thing, which is something that may come as surprising to some. Some of the early games that feature Indigenous people weren’t exactly wholesome and they were found on the Atari. If you’re truly curious, there was a notable but obscure title on the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) called “Whomp ’Em.” “Whomp ’Em” was a reskin of a Japanese game retelling the story of “Journey to the West.” This North American game would be Indigenous themed and was well received during its release window.

Indigenous video games in recent years have taken a dramatic turn towards something more impactful and memorable, rather than fitting into stereotypes or something outlandish. All the titles mentioned in this article can be found across a variety of platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.

One game that touched on some dramatic storytelling elements in a way that felt different than those before it was, “Never Alone,” also known as “Kisima Inŋitchuŋa.” This game told the story of a young Iñupiaq girl named Nuna and her Arctic fox, and is a retelling of the tale of Kunuuksaayuka. This sees the girl on her adventure to find out the cause of a great blizzard, which is limiting her ability to hunt and help her people. What sets this game apart is that it is told entirely through Indigenous language, Iñupiaq. Rather than collecting traditional material such as unlockable items like cosmetics, players are rewarded with “cultural insights” — these are short video segments on the Iñupiaq people.

These little videos talk about a wide variety of topics including caribou skin clothing, the game’s companion Arctic fox, and the importance of the drum in the Indigenous community. The game itself is a puzzle platformer and can be enjoyed by gamers of all experiences. It won multiple awards during its year of release in 2015 and most recently was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

We switch from the cold Arctic landscapes of Alaska to the time known as the Seven Years War in colonial America set on the east coast of North America. The game is the third entry in the highly successful Ubisoft franchise, “Assassin’s Creed 3.” The game follows Ratonhnhaké:ton, also known as “Connor Kenway,” a half Mohawk person who joins the Assassins’ brotherhood to protect the Mohawk people against the game’s antagonists, the Templars. The game takes place in a fictionalized alternate history that involves using a machine known as the “Animus” to relive someone’s memories via their DNA and figuring out what happened in the past to help the present. The player takes control of Connor in the game in colonial America and he explores and interacts with a wide variety of friends, foes and interesting interpretations of historical people. “Assassin’s Creed 3” took great strides to consult with Indigenous elders, and cultural experts to make sure that Ratonhnhaké:ton was portrayed in the best way. As well as ensuring that everything was authentic as it could be.

Ubisoft is one of the industry’s best when it comes to researching and reaching out to people for historical accuracy. A bit of trivia for Ubisoft’s dedication: after the Notre Dame cathedral fire, 3D scans that were taken for a different “Assassin’s Creed” game were used to help in its reconstruction.

Mike (O'dah ziibing/Heart of the river) Ashkewe is from Neyaashiinigmiing, Ont. Mike is a disability and Indigenous activist in the city of Guelph. Mike has had a career in the media since 2007 in a variety of different roles such as commentator, reporter and podcaster.