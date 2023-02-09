He funds her family of four to join everyone for Christmas and summer vacations together, while the rest of us must pay our own way.

This is unfair. Although we earn more money at our jobs, we also have mortgages, loans and children’s education and activities to pay for. So it’s still a big expense for us to join the rest of the family on vacations. We get together at least twice a year and sometimes meet overseas so it adds up.

It makes me mad that her family gets a free ride.

Unfair Treatment

A: What a lucky family. You all get the assured benefit of a Christmas and summer vacation together. Your children spend time with their grandfather, close relatives, and especially their cousins. And granddad has purposefully made this happen so nobody’s left out.

He can afford to help out the one daughter whose family wouldn’t be able to join this tradition which means so much to him.

While your sense of unfairness has some validity, I question how your father would feel if one daughter, children, etc., had to always remain back home.

There is a way that some generous grandparents with multiple adult children respond to differences of lower incomes. In this one sister’s case, for example, he could state in his will that since she benefitted from extra monetary gifts, her share of his estate will be less than what the others receive.

But your father sees three other families dealing very well with their various needs and wants, while earning beyond one sister’s situation.

Actually, life isn’t “unfair” to either you or her.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the letter by “Closest Friend” (Jan.17):

Reader: “The letter-writer should tell her friend that the husband’s behaviour during his illness does not reflect her ability to judge his character. Rather, it more likely reveals the ravages of his illness.

“Depending on the diagnosis, his illness could’ve caused changes within his brain or been his body’s response to chronic pain. His verbal abuse was possibly a symptom of his illness, but not of his character.

“The widow should take time to recover, then trust herself moving forward. Especially since they’d enjoyed almost 20 wonderful years together.”

Ellie’s Tip of the Day: Be grateful for the good you have in your life. Period.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.