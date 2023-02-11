Who better to offer dating advice than our very own Dating Diarists?

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we asked some of the “Diarists” who have previously shared their dating stories with us — whether they’re still actively dating, have basically given up or are dates-for-life with the subject of their Diary (or, in many cases, married someone else) — to give up their own often hard-won dating tips.

“Colin” of “Colin and Anne” (which was one side of a special edition of the Dating Diaries, telling the story of a Valentine’s Day meet-cute from both perspectives; Colin and Anne got married) says “Ask questions, listen and take an interest. It’s not about you. It’s about being good company.” He adds, “Don’t go looking for love. Go looking for fun, go looking for something interesting to do, for good company. If love is in the air, it will find you.”

“Rhiannon” and “Cory” followed up a three-hour coffee date with a walk and got caught in the rain. (Cory said Rhiannon was “awesome” for continuing their date in the downpour.) Rhiannon says to “Treat each date as just a date. It’s just supposed to be a good time, even if you’re scared or nervous. Learn about yourself, learn about the other person. If you decide early on that it’s not a match, practice your listening skills, your empathy and patience.” She adds, “Be ready with some conversation starters, even if you think they’re corny. Nerves sometimes get in the way.”

“Conrad” met “Caitlin” when he was visiting Dublin; their first kiss happened while escaping the rain (more rain!) under a bridge. He says, “Always remember, if you’re a little nervous heading out to meet in person for the first time, your date likely is too, and a little nervous energy is a good thing. That energy can lead to deeper connections and better conversations, and if all goes well, nervous energy converts to sexual energy …”

“Leah” felt shy on her date with “Casey,” who she ended up marrying, because it felt to her that Casey had a much more interesting life than she did. But because he seemed “genuinely interested” in her, she “didn’t feel any pressure to be anything but myself.” Her advice? “Be honest and sincere about who you are. Ultimately, you want to build relationships with people who know you, and want to know you more intimately, not people who fall for what you want to project into the world. ‘Casey’ and I find that we have become better versions of ourselves by sharing ourselves openly and honestly with one another.”

“Cal,” whose date with “Susan” included him boosting her over the fence of a parking lot and ripping her dress — there had been an opportunity for a “shortcut” to a club — agrees; he says “Everyone tries to look and sound as attractive as possible on a first date. But sooner or later, the real person behind the mask shows up. Attempting to be something you’re not will backfire.”

“Cathy” said she felt “absurd” on her second date with “Alan” at his cottage, which involved “lugging around bags of dirt” and riding a four-wheeler. (Pretty impressive, considering the last time she’d dated was in the 1970s.) She says, “Don’t post photos of you 20 years and 50 pounds ago! If you meet the person, they will flee in terror. I was ready to chew my arm off to have an excuse to get away from a man who wasn’t even recognizable.” And, “Read the profile of a woman carefully and avoid delusions of grandeur. I don’t mean to be conceited or anything, but some men contacted me who were unattractive, had little or no income, were out-of-shape couch potatoes and had no interests in common with me.” She also say, “Don’t brag. I chatted on the phone with one man who didn’t shut up about how wonderful he was, not even asking me anything about myself. He didn’t seem to even breathe between words so I had trouble interjecting that I didn’t see us getting along at all. He kept phoning back so I had to block him.”

“Sylvia” met “Travis” for a cold, windy walk. (A theme in these pandemic-era Dating Diaries!) She says, “Go somewhere to play darts, pool, trivia, axe throwing, board games … Bonding over an activity takes the pressure off of maintaining eye contact with a stranger over dinner or drinks.” (Or try a walk!) She also suggests taking the conversation in a different direction if it’s not going well. “I’ve had times when a date has complained or overshared about previous relationships and I didn’t feel I could shift the energy to a new topic because I thought that would be considered rude. What I’ve learned is that by not attempting to push back politely, I showed my date that I was OK with where the conversation was going.”

“June” found out “Will” still lived with his ex-wife at the end of their date — when he took her to their place. Still, she’s optimistic: “That often-heard statement, ‘There are no good men’ simply isn’t true.” She says, “I think this is the sentiment or experience of many women after repeatedly meeting the ‘wrong’ guys. If I go into a candy store and see all the delicious treats but know that I’m looking for sugar-free candy — speaking through a Keto-candy lens — I might be likely to think there aren’t any candies in the store for me, and leave disappointed and frustrated. If, time after time, I return to the same enticing store, knowing that I shouldn’t be eating any of that yumminess, then I’ve got to take a look and identify the common variable. That variable might very well be me. Clearly, I’m in the wrong store.”