You hadn’t done the work of learning how divorce could affect you. It’s a time when you need your most caring, non-judgmental friends, and when new people — e.g. would-be dates — need to be seen as friends only until there’s a strong, mutual attraction toward a relationship.

There’s no need to be lonely or to hibernate from Couples’ Land. Get out where there are people you like and/or share specific interests and activities. Also, consider your home base as an embracing refuge — the “safe place to land” — where you organize some thoughts, read a special book, or listen to great music.

QMy brother lost his wife to cancer a few years ago. For many years, she’d frequently said she’s dying of “terminal” cancer. Her two children heard this for years. I think that story damaged them.

When she passed away, it left my brother to care for the kids. But I’ve since been told he’s forcing his daughter, in her early 20s, to spend her money on her brother who’s a few years younger. She’s trying to get through university, and works part-time.

I’m concerned that my brother’s actions are pushing his daughter away, and that this will forever harm the family.

I’ve also been told that the son will throw things at his sister and his dad, to get stuff he wants or express his anger.

I want to talk to my brother, but I’m not sure what I can say to him.

Difficult Family Matter

ATell your brother that you understand that his years with a wife who kept talking about dying of cancer were hard on him.

Tell him this was also very hard on both kids, who were helpless regarding her cancer.

Now, he must treat them equally. The older sister needs her own earnings to pay for university. The younger brother needs mental health guidance for anger control, and deep-rooted fears from his mother’s death warnings.

If he doesn’t help them equally, he’ll have failed them.

Ellie’s tip of the day

Consider a needed divorce as a passage for reaffirming your values, staying close to trusted friends, and pursuing new interests.

