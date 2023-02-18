A: It’s understandable that you were so traumatized by the violent beating you witnessed when young and helpless to stop it. You’ve emerged a strong woman of purpose.

Now, there’s a new path for you to explore, i.e., personal counselling to relieve you of the guilt you felt when seeing it happen, and of the fear of someone getting too close to you.

The more recognition of your reaction that you gain from an experienced psychotherapist, (or social work counsellor, psychologist, etc.), the sooner you’ll be able to discuss this with your boyfriend.

Ask him to join the sessions and learn the depths of your fear. You’ll then both be aware of your triggers, how to avoid them and calm yourself.

QMy 19-year-old daughter has always been athletic, especially as a runner. She trains daily. She dropped out of university this year and has few friends. Running and training are all she wants to do. Should I worry that she doesn’t have a social life?

Unbalanced

A: Your daughter naturally wants you to support her as a runner. She’s come to see that activity as her main identity, not only as a sport. However, she uses it for escape from the social life she doesn’t have to work at, the university she doesn’t have to attend and the friendships she doesn’t have to develop.

She needs her parents and family to honour her athletic skill.

But also, she needs your help to find the reason for her self-isolation.

Many runners join a club of like-minded athletes and run with a group. It pushes them to do better, learn new techniques and become better at their sport. So while encouraging her skills, you can raise the goal of her benefitting from the community of runners.

However, if she remains a loner, you may try to encourage conversation and possibly, counselling. But tread carefully. She’s an adult.

Ellie’s tip of the day: Past trauma can have lasting effects, but current love and trust can overcome old fears.

