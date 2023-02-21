QI was 16 the first time I fell in love. My boyfriend was 18, and he seemed as excited as I was to become a couple. That’s how it was in high school then ... if you were “with someone” you’d either go out on the weekend with other couples or someone would have a party at their place. Or know where there was a “crash-able” one.

My boyfriend’s parents were pretty strict about him keeping his focus on getting good marks for getting into university, so we only went out on weekends. Then, his parents went on a two-week trip, and suddenly the house was ours. That provided the first time we had sex, and though I was nervous about it, he was very gentle and brought condoms to be careful.

Two weeks later, his parents returned and he suddenly stopped calling me. He said he had to get serious about his marks. I saw him in the hall at school and he just looked away. I was heartbroken. It took me years to ever trust a guy again.

And when I did finally date someone seriously, and married him when we were both 25, he walked out the door five years later. “I don’t like marriage,” he told me.

I’m 40 now, and I write this because nothing’s changed for me. I rarely respond to the men at my workplace who suddenly act chummy with me. I know if we “get together for just “one drink” it’ll end up with me struggling to get away.

I feel as if my first love stole my innocence. I was a healthy, normal person who enjoyed sex with someone I cared for because it’s a special bond between two people.

But when the other person just uses you for a “score” or physical release it left me feeling used and stupid, afraid to take another chance. I’ve been on my own for almost 10 years because of this history of having been a foolish teenager who’s been discarded too many times to let it ever happen again. Do you have advice for me or is it too late?

Lonely

ABelieve in yourself and your future possibilities, not in the past as your destiny.

You were an innocent teenager caught up in the emotions of feeling love as well as physical pleasure. It’s a heady combination for anyone so young. But then, the shock of your boyfriend’s sudden coldness was deeply painful. And it’s stayed with you.