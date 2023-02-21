The Spite House
Johnny Compton
Nightfire
2023, 261 pages
ISBN: 9781250891952
The Spite House is one of the best horror novels that I’ve read and includes a haunted house and a family curse that dates back to 1862. It also features a father, Eric, and his two daughters, Dess and Stacy, who are on the run and willing to do almost anything if it means that they can stay together and make enough money to survive. When Eric learns of an opportunity to stay in a haunted house for considerable money, he moves in with his daughters and things become terrifying and dangerous immediately. All Eric has to do is stay in the house and record everything that occurs. Sounds simple, but is it?
The Spite House is a well written, scary story with interesting characters that will entertain those who like to read about ghosts, spirits and things that go bump in the night.
It Ends At Midnight
Harriet Tyce
Sourcebooks
2023, 305 pages
ISBN: 9781728263847
Sylvie has a lot going on in her life; some good and some not so good. The lawyer and deputy district judge is hoping to become a circuit judge soon. She also has a special person in her life – Gareth – who she met at a law conference in Edinburgh six months earlier.
Sylvie is also facing some challenges. Her best friend Tess is not only ill, she wants to revisit something that happened to her and Sylvie at school more than 20 years ago. It involves trying to make things right involving someone they knew when they were teenagers and who went to prison based on things that Tess and Sylvie said. And to make matters even worse, Sylvie is judging a case that is going horribly wrong and which threatens to destroy her career.
It Ends At Midnight is a good thriller involving friendship, loyalty, redemption – and revenge!
Behind Closed Doors
Carol Wyer
Thomas & Mercer
2022, 330 pages
ISBN: 9781662506116
Carol Wyer’s “Detective Kate Young” series is very good and so is her latest thriller novel Behind Closed Doors.
Stacey is the survivor of a brutal kidnapping 30 years ago. So when her ex-husband turns up on her doorstep asking for help for Lyra – his daughter and Stacey’s stepdaughter – who has just been kidnapped it has her recalling her horrific past. Fortunately, Stacey can’t remember much of being held for ransom and being violently treated.
Lyra’s kidnappers have demanded that the police not be involved and Stacey has noticed some similarities between this case and what she can recall of hers. In an attempt to rescue her stepdaughter from her kidnappers, Stacey decides to do whatever she can to revisit her traumatic abduction for clues.
An interesting plot and lots of suspense make Behind Closed Doors a good thriller.
The Spite House
Johnny Compton
Nightfire
2023, 261 pages
ISBN: 9781250891952
The Spite House is one of the best horror novels that I’ve read and includes a haunted house and a family curse that dates back to 1862. It also features a father, Eric, and his two daughters, Dess and Stacy, who are on the run and willing to do almost anything if it means that they can stay together and make enough money to survive. When Eric learns of an opportunity to stay in a haunted house for considerable money, he moves in with his daughters and things become terrifying and dangerous immediately. All Eric has to do is stay in the house and record everything that occurs. Sounds simple, but is it?
The Spite House is a well written, scary story with interesting characters that will entertain those who like to read about ghosts, spirits and things that go bump in the night.
It Ends At Midnight
Harriet Tyce
Sourcebooks
2023, 305 pages
ISBN: 9781728263847
Sylvie has a lot going on in her life; some good and some not so good. The lawyer and deputy district judge is hoping to become a circuit judge soon. She also has a special person in her life – Gareth – who she met at a law conference in Edinburgh six months earlier.
Sylvie is also facing some challenges. Her best friend Tess is not only ill, she wants to revisit something that happened to her and Sylvie at school more than 20 years ago. It involves trying to make things right involving someone they knew when they were teenagers and who went to prison based on things that Tess and Sylvie said. And to make matters even worse, Sylvie is judging a case that is going horribly wrong and which threatens to destroy her career.
It Ends At Midnight is a good thriller involving friendship, loyalty, redemption – and revenge!
Behind Closed Doors
Carol Wyer
Thomas & Mercer
2022, 330 pages
ISBN: 9781662506116
Carol Wyer’s “Detective Kate Young” series is very good and so is her latest thriller novel Behind Closed Doors.
Stacey is the survivor of a brutal kidnapping 30 years ago. So when her ex-husband turns up on her doorstep asking for help for Lyra – his daughter and Stacey’s stepdaughter – who has just been kidnapped it has her recalling her horrific past. Fortunately, Stacey can’t remember much of being held for ransom and being violently treated.
Lyra’s kidnappers have demanded that the police not be involved and Stacey has noticed some similarities between this case and what she can recall of hers. In an attempt to rescue her stepdaughter from her kidnappers, Stacey decides to do whatever she can to revisit her traumatic abduction for clues.
An interesting plot and lots of suspense make Behind Closed Doors a good thriller.
The Spite House
Johnny Compton
Nightfire
2023, 261 pages
ISBN: 9781250891952
The Spite House is one of the best horror novels that I’ve read and includes a haunted house and a family curse that dates back to 1862. It also features a father, Eric, and his two daughters, Dess and Stacy, who are on the run and willing to do almost anything if it means that they can stay together and make enough money to survive. When Eric learns of an opportunity to stay in a haunted house for considerable money, he moves in with his daughters and things become terrifying and dangerous immediately. All Eric has to do is stay in the house and record everything that occurs. Sounds simple, but is it?
The Spite House is a well written, scary story with interesting characters that will entertain those who like to read about ghosts, spirits and things that go bump in the night.
It Ends At Midnight
Harriet Tyce
Sourcebooks
2023, 305 pages
ISBN: 9781728263847
Sylvie has a lot going on in her life; some good and some not so good. The lawyer and deputy district judge is hoping to become a circuit judge soon. She also has a special person in her life – Gareth – who she met at a law conference in Edinburgh six months earlier.
Sylvie is also facing some challenges. Her best friend Tess is not only ill, she wants to revisit something that happened to her and Sylvie at school more than 20 years ago. It involves trying to make things right involving someone they knew when they were teenagers and who went to prison based on things that Tess and Sylvie said. And to make matters even worse, Sylvie is judging a case that is going horribly wrong and which threatens to destroy her career.
It Ends At Midnight is a good thriller involving friendship, loyalty, redemption – and revenge!
Behind Closed Doors
Carol Wyer
Thomas & Mercer
2022, 330 pages
ISBN: 9781662506116
Carol Wyer’s “Detective Kate Young” series is very good and so is her latest thriller novel Behind Closed Doors.
Stacey is the survivor of a brutal kidnapping 30 years ago. So when her ex-husband turns up on her doorstep asking for help for Lyra – his daughter and Stacey’s stepdaughter – who has just been kidnapped it has her recalling her horrific past. Fortunately, Stacey can’t remember much of being held for ransom and being violently treated.
Lyra’s kidnappers have demanded that the police not be involved and Stacey has noticed some similarities between this case and what she can recall of hers. In an attempt to rescue her stepdaughter from her kidnappers, Stacey decides to do whatever she can to revisit her traumatic abduction for clues.
An interesting plot and lots of suspense make Behind Closed Doors a good thriller.