2023, 305 pages

ISBN: 9781728263847

Sylvie has a lot going on in her life; some good and some not so good. The lawyer and deputy district judge is hoping to become a circuit judge soon. She also has a special person in her life – Gareth – who she met at a law conference in Edinburgh six months earlier.

Sylvie is also facing some challenges. Her best friend Tess is not only ill, she wants to revisit something that happened to her and Sylvie at school more than 20 years ago. It involves trying to make things right involving someone they knew when they were teenagers and who went to prison based on things that Tess and Sylvie said. And to make matters even worse, Sylvie is judging a case that is going horribly wrong and which threatens to destroy her career.

It Ends At Midnight is a good thriller involving friendship, loyalty, redemption – and revenge!

Behind Closed Doors

Carol Wyer

Thomas & Mercer

2022, 330 pages

ISBN: 9781662506116

Carol Wyer’s “Detective Kate Young” series is very good and so is her latest thriller novel Behind Closed Doors.

Stacey is the survivor of a brutal kidnapping 30 years ago. So when her ex-husband turns up on her doorstep asking for help for Lyra – his daughter and Stacey’s stepdaughter – who has just been kidnapped it has her recalling her horrific past. Fortunately, Stacey can’t remember much of being held for ransom and being violently treated.

Lyra’s kidnappers have demanded that the police not be involved and Stacey has noticed some similarities between this case and what she can recall of hers. In an attempt to rescue her stepdaughter from her kidnappers, Stacey decides to do whatever she can to revisit her traumatic abduction for clues.

An interesting plot and lots of suspense make Behind Closed Doors a good thriller.