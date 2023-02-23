Your youngest daughter rushed to your defence against someone she doesn’t know.

Now you need to tell her and your other children why you love and trust this woman. Example: Everyone of mature age has a past, but her separation trauma doesn’t make her a bad person. You two are working through it.

The wedding is a family event. But you’ll have to tell your children that you would never not attend one of their major milestones and you need them present.

The tougher but equally important task is to tell your fiancée that you can’t wait to marry her, and that your daughter’s reaction was misguided as an act of protecting you. If your partner can rise above this, you and she will have a deeper connection than before.

Tell her you’ve loved your children, even when imperfect, since their birth. And you love her because you’ve made an adult life commitment to each other.

QI got into a great love and broke up with my partner; I already know there’s no way to go back and be together again.

I really want and need to forget her so I can live more easily. I just don’t like any other girl. Please help me to be released from this prison of longing.

Need Advice Now

A:We each build our own emotional prisons when we know we’ve failed at getting what we wanted and that we felt we needed from someone else (a particular girl and only her).

But you’re actually free and able to enjoy your long-time friends and regain confidence from them to feel stronger.

Maybe it’s too soon to date another, but it’s never too soon to rebuild your inner confidence.

Ellie’s tip of the day: Post-divorce marriage of a parent is easily worrying to adult children. A wise parent eases the two forces into a common understanding.

