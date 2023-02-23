Hello out there, we're on the air: it's 'Hockey Night' tonight.

Tension grows, the whistle blows, and the puck goes down the ice.

A song is familiar to those of us who enjoy the Canadian tradition of hockey and especially to those who enjoy a night at the Sleeman Centre with the Guelph Storm. This Friday night’s game (Feb. 24) against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, however, is going to hit a little bit differently.

This game is working with a local Indigenous support group, Anishnabeg Outreach, which has been supporting Indigenous people in the region with roots stretching into the late 1990s.

The Guelph Storm and Neighbourhood Group of Companies are sponsoring the game and have named the event “Hand up for Healing.” The importance of the work being done in the community by Anishnabeg Outreach cannot be understated as they help many develop new skills, find materials they need to support new ventures, and provide support in other ways, which include mental health healing.

This isn’t the first time the Guelph Storm has worked with the local Indigenous community. It did provide recognition during Truth and Reconciliation Day in September of 2022. The arena was lit up orange, and the team did a presentation on the importance of the day and Canada’s role in furthering progress toward truth and reconciliation.

Anishnabeg Outreach CEO Stephen Jackson said: "Last year, we hosted our first game with the Guelph Storm. When the opportunity arose to host another game, our partners at the Neighbourhood Group of Companies were excited to jump on board and work together on another great project. We began working with NGC a couple of years ago when their team completed our reconciliation training. Since then, NGC has demonstrated their partnership by helping us at our farm in Bresleau, hosting charity and fundraising events for AO, championing reconciliation within their restaurants and most recently, sponsoring this game. NGC is a great example of what partnership and working together to achieve reconciliation can look like."

Part of truth and reconciliation is working together to create something that will empower and lift communities and help make a better future for the generations to follow. Jackson designed a special Indigenous-themed jersey which will debut on game night and had this to say regarding the jersey.

“The art on the jersey is from a painting of a bear that I had completed," Jackson said.

"This Woodland style of art was inspired by Norval Morrisseau. In the Seven Grandfather Teachings, the Bear represents courage. Courage is essential in many aspects of life. We know that players need the courage to compete in sports. At A.O., we know that the pandemic has exacerbated existing mental health challenges across the country. In response, we created a training program where people can heal themselves. Seeking help to heal and finding mental health support takes courage — it takes courage to seek change and opportunities for different outcomes in your life. The jersey represents our Hand Up For Healing campaign, centred around healing and providing opportunities for individuals to access our mental health training. The jersey intends to start the conversation around AO, the services we offer, and how individuals can get involved.”