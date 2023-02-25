Andrea is a 35-year-old consultant who lives in the Bay Street Corridor. She describes herself as “thoughtful and insightful, low-key, inquisitive, curious about others and ultimately a connoisseur of peace and relaxation.” She loves “camping, cottaging, skiing, getting lost in a good novel, drinking coffee in a quiet house, eating amazing food and spending quality time with friends and family.” She says, “All I’ve ever wanted in a partner was someone who understands me, and with whom I can be totally myself.” She met Bill online.

My closest friend was visiting Toronto for the first time in almost three years and, with all of her family obligations, we only had two opportunities to spend time together before she left. That was the same week as my three-month “anniversary” with Bill, and we had plans to have a special dinner out. My friend wanted to meet Bill, and our anniversary was the only night that worked for everyone, so even though it was a bit strange, I asked Bill if it would be OK if my friend joined us for our anniversary dinner-date.

He understood the circumstances and was totally fine with it. I already knew Bill was a good guy, but it was nice to see yet another dimension of his kindness.

My friend thought it was so funny she was going to be crashing our “anniversary” dinner but she was mindful of not intruding any more than was necessary. So she planned to be “late” for dinner, and let the restaurant know to seat us on arrival, and texted me as we were seated to say she was on her way.

When Bill arrived, straight from work, I had butterflies in my stomach. It still felt so new with him. We ordered champagne and toasted to the previous three months and to the months to come.

At that point, we discovered we had both bought each other presents, even though we hadn’t discussed it or planned to do anything. Then we discovered we had bought each other the new book by our shared favourite author. I was incredibly touched by the romantic and funny coincidence. I was already sure about Bill, but was overwhelmed by moments like this. He was not like anyone I had ever known, let alone dated.

The restaurant we chose for this date had also been the location of our second date, and was a beautiful, cosy room. Our second date had been a sunny Saturday, and we’d sat on the patio. Being in the main dining room with Bill in his nice suit felt much more serious. I realized I felt very “grown-up,” and the feeling of finally being in my “real life” washed over me.

Bill and I talked and laughed and looked at the menu. I soon got a text from my friend that she was pulling up in an Uber. Bill excused himself and went outside. When he returned to the table a moment later, I understood: Bill was carrying my friend’s bags and stowing them under the table so she didn’t have to haul them through the dining room herself. Once again, I was so touched.

We had a great time all together. Even though my friend already knew everything about the last few whirlwind months with Bill, telling her together about how we met and fell in love was so fun. I also got to hear some things about our relationship from Bill’s perspective that I hadn’t been aware of, that felt like yet another “anniversary” gift. It was perfect that my friend was there as we talked about those three magical months, and I also loved getting Bill caught up on my friend’s many adventures overseas. By the end of dinner, it felt like they were close friends, too. I felt so lucky.

My friend discreetly paid the bill, and let us know she was leaving so we could sit and enjoy our coffee and dessert together. After hugs goodbye, Bill carried her bags out front, and I found out later Bill had told her how happy he was to have met one of my favourite people, since I was his favourite person.