Use your gained wisdom and inner strength to seek people who are also mentally healthy, positive in attitude, and most important, trustworthy. Where to find them? Anywhere where people are pursuing goals related to their own ... such as interest-based courses in the arts or technology, or healthy activities such as fitness, hiking, tennis, etc.

You have a lot to give to a future relationship. Take time to be sure that anyone interested in you is already someone who gives back equally.

QMy husband of 14 years suffered a heart attack and died at 43. I loved and miss him achingly. We have a son, 10, and a daughter, eight.

I’ve worked for a big company ever since university and enjoy every aspect of my work. But alone without a partner, everything’s become very difficult. My husband worked from home, was a terrific father, a capable handyman and enjoyed cooking.

Since he passed, I’ve been floundering. My son loves his sports activities, and I’ve found a couple of his friends’ fathers willing to drive him to hockey and basketball practices. I repay them with free tickets to sports events.

But my daughter misses the hugs and warmth of her father who made her feel special. I try to do likewise, but she misses him deeply. What do you advise?

Overwhelmed

AYou’re wise to get outside aid from other kids’ parents who drive to sports. Also try seeking after-school playdate arrangements with some of your daughter’s friends. Thank the mothers who help out through sending over a takeout meal.

Meanwhile, find some time with each child. Also, talk to a child psychologist on your own to seek help regarding children’s grief process.

Ellie’s Tip of the Day: Cheaters exist among all genders and for many motivations. Date casually until you’re certain of feeling full trust.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca