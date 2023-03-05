Spring may still be a month or two away but it's not too early to consider some preparation for the eventuality of enjoying the water activities of summer.

There is something primal about water, an attraction that goes back to our Neanderthal roots and still draws us to the beaches, lakes and rivers by the millions. But loving to be around water, and being safe around water, are two very different things. Each year, in Canada, 400 to 450 people drown, a third of them children. Worldwide, over 350,000 people a year drown.

Yet, while families moan about the length of the winter months, the reality is that there is a jewel in most neighbourhoods, a community centre which often combines a swimming pool with a skating rink and a gym. Aside from offering something to do other than scroll screens during public-use hours, the swimming pool, in particular, offers a family the opportunity to learn and practice better swimming skills. And how many things can you do with your kids that brings them home cleaner than when they left? As a father of three boys, the local swimming centre was a no-brainer for me.

We were an outdoor family. We spent a lot of time hiking, biking, camping, beaching and canoeing. We had our children in the water of the recreation centre before their first birthday and made sure they could swim well enough to at least paddle their way to the side of a pool if they accidentally fell in as toddlers. It is a fact that 50 per cent of all child drownings take place in backyard pools, most often when parents are around but simply distracted for a moment. The whole crisis can unfold in seconds if a child cannot come to the surface after a fall into water.

There is a cost to belonging to a community centre but most recreation departments offer discounts to low-income families. In all honesty, my experience has been that, even at full cost, membership is a bargain compared to much more limited private gyms. A family membership can provide the entire family with fitness and workout options that are simply unmatchable outside the public sphere. Additionally, for children, the community setting offers the opportunity to meet new friends and develop wider social networks. Heck, even parents might extend their social networks there!

If your community has a recreation centre, you owe it to your family to visit and learn more about their facilities and their program offerings. While I've mentioned swimming lessons specifically, there are many fitness and social programs developed at these centres for all age groups. You might be surprised at what you're missing and decide, as a family, that this is an investment in family time together worth making!

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Amazon Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.