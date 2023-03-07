Then, he did contact you, but you were put off. It’s the equivalent of a brothers’ “squabble” or misunderstanding. You’d been close for those early years but are now living in separate personal universes.

You’ve already moved on, and so has he, in that you both have other people, responsibilities, important tasks. Drop feeling pathetic or feeling ego-damaged. The distancing was natural on both your parts. You were engrossed in a momentous event; he was not.

Understand that life happens to each of us in stages. The closest of university-age friends are as likely to spend their next seven, 10 or even 20 years deeply engrossed in job/career/marriage/family. Yet they may still make contact and reconnect years later.

Don’t analyze or reconstruct what you think he feels. Be yourself, and be aware that he, too, is in another life phase now.

QI’m a highly sensitive person requiring lots of solitude.

I’ve upset a daughter-in-law who “doesn’t feel welcome” and doesn’t know what she’s done wrong. She stayed here for nine days with her child and puppy. Mother and child have different diets from my husband and I, we are in our 70s.

I explained that I can manage three days of guests. My husband was fine with her nine-day visit. This issue was then shared with his other child who won’t speak to me.

I felt unsupported by my husband and feel this issue complicates our future.

Your thoughts?

Marital Issues

AYou and your husband both know your sensitivities. The visit time should’ve been fully discussed and its duration agreed upon. Maybe his other child could’ve hosted the guest. There’s equal blame here. The young mom did nothing wrong.

Ellie’s tip of the day: Adult life presents in stages, with past friends moving on but sometimes reconnecting years later.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: mailto:ellie@thestar.caor lisi@thestar.ca.