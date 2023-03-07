Violent Night

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs

When it comes to Christmas movies I prefer the older classics such as It’s A Wonderful Life (1946), Miracle on 34th Street (1947) and A Christmas Carol (1951). But I’ve also gotten used to watching more recent festive flicks including The Polar Express (2004), Love Actually (2003) and Last Christmas (2019). A new one that I’ll be revisiting most years is Violent Night (2022).

Violent Night is an ideal movie for those who want to watch a Christmas film but who also want one with lots of action and, yes, violence. David Harbour is excellent as Santa Claus, a man who is depressed and who is second guessing Christmas while using his magical sack and reindeer-powered sleigh to deliver gifts to good children. While visiting a mansion owned by an incredibly dysfunctional family on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus gets involved in protecting the family from a team of mercenaries.

Fortunately for everyone except the mercenaries, Santa Claus was, in the distant past, a warrior whose weapon of choice was a massive hammer (think Kris Kringle meets Thor) so he feels right a home when he finds a sledge hammer and uses it to fight the mercenaries. Joining Harbour in the movie is a cast that includes John Leguizamo (Scrooge), Beverly D’Angelo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder and Leah Brady.

The often funny, occasionally heart-warming and always violent Christmas action thriller will likely be a popular seasonal film for many but its not for young children (rated 14A) for many reasons.

Complementing the entertaining movie in this 2-disc Blu-ray and DVD set are some good bonus features including deleted and extended scenes and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a good musical biography of the incredibly talented singer. And while the film does address Houston’s life including her many successes as well as difficulties and obstacles that she encountered, it is more of a celebration of her wonderful music. Naomi Akie is very good playing Whitney Houston as is Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis. Others in the talented cast include Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston, Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford and Clarke Peters as John Houston. Joining the actors on centre stage is Whitney Houston’s voice as the vast majority of the singing in the almost 2.5-hour movie is her voice.