Simon & Schuster

2022, 261 pages

ISBN: 9781665904476

Ages 8+

Sparked by the death of her mother, Eden travels to her mother's birthplace on Safina Island. She hopes that by being closer to her mother's family and ancestral home will heal her grief. Sleeping in her mother's old room provides additional comfort and closeness until she finds her mother’s old journal. Her mother’s drawings are beautiful, however they are filled with terrifying images, one of which includes the dark and uninhabited mansion on the island. Determined to get behind the mysteries that surround Safina island and her mother, Eden goes to the mansion only to fall into a hidden world — Everdark.

In Everdark, Eden realizes that her mother's drawings were real life illustrations of this parallel world. Now that she has solved the mystery of Safina Island, Eden is all too determined to leave this haunting place before the Witch of Everdark captures her. Do you think that Eden will make it out, or will she be stuck in Everdark forever? Read the book to find out!

— Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett

I Live In a Tree Trunk

Meg Fleming, illustrated by Brandon James Scott

Harper

2023, 35 pages

ISBN: 9780063205215

ages 4+

I Live in a Tree Trunk is a fun, nicely illustrated picture book that shows young readers where numerous animals live including burrows, nests, branches, dens — and more. Young readers will enjoy the rhyming text and simple, short sentences along with the illustrations of numerous animals from seals and camels to bees, polar bears and sloths!

