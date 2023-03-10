Nell Plants a Tree
Anne Wynter, illustrated by Daniel Miyares
Balzer + Bray
2023, 35 pages
ISBN: 9780062865779
ages 4+
Nell Plants a Tree is a wonderful story about a young girl who plants a pecan seed and nurtures it as it turns into a seedling and eventually into a very large tree providing many benefits for animals and her family over the years. The tree provides animals with shelter, food and homes while providing her family with food, shade and a place to relax. The important special story of growing a tree from seed is complemented with beautiful illustrations.
Nell Plants a Tree is a good, inspirational story for adults to share with children and which may encourage some tree planting projects this spring!
Eden's Everdark
Karen Strong
Simon & Schuster
2022, 261 pages
ISBN: 9781665904476
Ages 8+
Sparked by the death of her mother, Eden travels to her mother's birthplace on Safina Island. She hopes that by being closer to her mother's family and ancestral home will heal her grief. Sleeping in her mother's old room provides additional comfort and closeness until she finds her mother’s old journal. Her mother’s drawings are beautiful, however they are filled with terrifying images, one of which includes the dark and uninhabited mansion on the island. Determined to get behind the mysteries that surround Safina island and her mother, Eden goes to the mansion only to fall into a hidden world — Everdark.
In Everdark, Eden realizes that her mother's drawings were real life illustrations of this parallel world. Now that she has solved the mystery of Safina Island, Eden is all too determined to leave this haunting place before the Witch of Everdark captures her. Do you think that Eden will make it out, or will she be stuck in Everdark forever? Read the book to find out!
— Reviewed by Gleannan Perrett
I Live In a Tree Trunk
Meg Fleming, illustrated by Brandon James Scott
Harper
2023, 35 pages
ISBN: 9780063205215
ages 4+
I Live in a Tree Trunk is a fun, nicely illustrated picture book that shows young readers where numerous animals live including burrows, nests, branches, dens — and more. Young readers will enjoy the rhyming text and simple, short sentences along with the illustrations of numerous animals from seals and camels to bees, polar bears and sloths!
