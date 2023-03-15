The White Hare
Jane Johnson
Simon & Schuster Canada
2022, 389 pages
ISBN: 9781982140939
When it comes to novels, the setting of the story plays a significant part in whether I read the book or not and the setting of Jane Johnson’s The White Hare is excellent. The story takes place in 1954 on the coast of Cornwall where an old, neglected house sits above the beach at White Cove. The fascinating house is located in the White Valley, a beautiful valley that has a violent history. The house too has an interesting past and has sat empty since the war.
Due to its current condition and history the property is an inexpensive purchase for Magdalena and her adult daughter, Mila. Joining them is Janey, Mila’s young daughter. Mila has come to the valley to avoid a recent scandal and to give Janey a safe and fun place to live. Magdalena acquired the house with its strange reputation in order to restore it and entertain guests. When they arrive they meet Jack who has been living in the barn on the property and who starts to do some jobs for them.
As they renovate their new home they also learn about the area’s history and the local legends including a white hare who is believed to be the guardian of the valley. As Mila, Janey and Magdalena come to terms with their new home and mysterious, haunting history, Jack has to come to terms with a disturbing past.
Along with the exceptional setting, The White Hare features a good plot, believable characters and some interesting twists making this a particularly entertaining novel.
Desperation In Death (audio book)
J. D. Robb (read by Susan Ericksen)
Macmillan Audiobooks
2022, 11 CDs (13.5 hours)
ISBN: 9781250859242
Desperation In Death takes place in New York in 2061 and involves two young teenage girls – Dorian and Mina – who have been abducted and are being trained for a life of service at the “Pleasure Academy.” Terrified and desperate to break out of their prison, 13-year-old Dorian and Mina come up with a plan of escape. Unfortunately, Mina dies during the attempt while Dorian is injured and left wandering the streets of New York.
Attempting to piece together the case is Lieutenant Eve Dallas. Due to the elegant and very expensive clothes that Mina was wearing Dallas believes that she was abducted and being groomed for sex trafficking. In her attempt to find those responsible for abducting and abusing girls, Dallas turns to her billionaire husband, Roarke, for help. And no matter what the outcome, this case will have a lasting impact on the homicide detective.
The Rising Tide (audio book)
Ann Cleeves, read by Janine Birkett
Macmillan Audiobook
2022, 9 CDs (11.5 hours)
ISBN: 9781250866943
The Rising Tide is a good novel in Ann Cleeves “Vera Stanhope” series and sees a group of friends spend a weekend together on Holy Island. The reunion occurs every five years and began 50 years ago when they were teenagers. But not all of the reunions have resulted in happy memories as they lost a friend at the first reunion due to the rising waters of the causeway. This latest reunion also results in a death when one of the friends is found hanged in his room. Is it suicide or was he murdered? Detective Inspector Vera Stanhope and her team are brought in to find out.
The Rising Tide is a good crime story about friendships and secrets.
