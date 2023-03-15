ISBN: 9781982140939

When it comes to novels, the setting of the story plays a significant part in whether I read the book or not and the setting of Jane Johnson’s The White Hare is excellent. The story takes place in 1954 on the coast of Cornwall where an old, neglected house sits above the beach at White Cove. The fascinating house is located in the White Valley, a beautiful valley that has a violent history. The house too has an interesting past and has sat empty since the war.

Due to its current condition and history the property is an inexpensive purchase for Magdalena and her adult daughter, Mila. Joining them is Janey, Mila’s young daughter. Mila has come to the valley to avoid a recent scandal and to give Janey a safe and fun place to live. Magdalena acquired the house with its strange reputation in order to restore it and entertain guests. When they arrive they meet Jack who has been living in the barn on the property and who starts to do some jobs for them.

As they renovate their new home they also learn about the area’s history and the local legends including a white hare who is believed to be the guardian of the valley. As Mila, Janey and Magdalena come to terms with their new home and mysterious, haunting history, Jack has to come to terms with a disturbing past.