The Labyrinth of Doom

Stuart Gibbs, illustrated by Stacy Curtis

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

2022, 151 pages

ISBN: 9781534499287

ages 7+

Young readers (this book is aimed at children 7 – 10) will enjoy this funny medieval adventure. The story is Book 2 in the Once Upon a Tim series and it features Tim, a 12-year-old boy who is a junior member of the Knight Brigade for the Great and Glorious Kingdom of Merryland. Tim’s best friend is Belinda, a girl who is pretending to be a boy so that she can become a knight as girls at this time only had two career choices – housewife or witch. Tim wants to be a knight as they have much better lives than peasants.

The adventure begins when Tim, Belinda, Princess Grace and Tim’s companion Rover are poisoned by Prince Ruprecht and his advisor Nerlim and taken to the “world’s most impossible labyrinth”. Ferkle, who is Tim and Belinda’s friend, is also there. Princess Grace is in the centre of the labyrinth and Tim and his friends have to rescue her “even though no human has ever emerged from the labyrinth alive.” One of the reasons why everyone is in this predicament is because Tim fell asleep at the gates of the castle allowing the princess along with the others to be captured.

In the labyrinth they face numerous dangers including a pile of rubble that comes to life, cave lizards, cave sharks and harpies. Fortunately, with the help of a minotaur, they are able to rescue the princess and safely escape from the labyrinth. After the rescue Tim has to confront his biggest fear which is telling his friends the truth about how he was the one who fell asleep at the gates of the castle and how he had lied and blamed someone else for his mistake. Princess Grace and Belinda also admit to making mistakes leaving the reader with the message that it is important to be honest and apologize and take responsibility for mistakes.

Besides being a fun book for young readers, The Labyrinth of Doom is also an excellent book for reluctant readers as it is funny and features lots of good illustrations. Books that encourage children to read are important and the author has also included an “I Q Booster” within the text where he uses larger words in case young readers need to convince their parents that the book really is educational! These words are highlighted, defined and used in a humorous sentence expanding the reader’s vocabulary. Some of the many “I Q Booster” words included are: soporific, vexing, nefarious, formidable, cacophonous, stalactite, disembowel, flabbergasted.

Reading should be both fun and educational and The Labyrinth of Doom is both providing young readers with an entertaining story.

Color the Wild: Brave Wilderness

Mark Vins and Coyote Peterson

Mango Publishing

2022, 61 pages

ISBN: 9781684810178

ages 6+

Kids who enjoy the outdoors, animals and colouring will enjoy colouring Color the Wild: Brave Wilderness. Filled with lots of illustrations of wild animals, along with some pictures of people, waiting to be coloured this book provides hours of entertainment.

Colouring has many benefits for people of all ages. With children colouring can help with concentration and patience. It can also improve fine motor skills, creativity, imagination, focus, confidence, language development and handwriting.

