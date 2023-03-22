Q I’m a woman, 32, who lived with someone in my mid-20s and split up two years later. I realize now that I rushed into that early relationship because I felt I had to show friends who were getting engaged and planning weddings that someone wanted me.

I’m smarter now, I have had several decent partners but, because I’ve not married, I feel that some of my friends “judge” me. But I just can’t accept “second-rate” relationships.

I have a lot to offer a full-time partner and I refuse to settle for less. I’m smart, loyal and I run a small business. But too many men I meet are focused primarily on a sexual connection, and resist discussing emotional feelings.

Have I now missed the marriage boat?

Time’s Passing

ARushing to marry for the sake of “been there, done that,” is like chasing after butterflies. They fly faster than you and don’t stick around.

Instead, the first step is to feel certain that you love a particular someone. This must be a gut-heart-brain connection of feelings. Love is the core emotion, existing as a certainty beyond just the goal of marriage.

Sex is an important drive in a relationship, but matters most when it’s mutual passion. Still, there must be deeper ties … the miracle gifts of admiration, respect, honesty.

Even when all the stars are aligned, it’s still essential to take time to build trust.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding people neglecting to write thank you notes for their grandparents’ and others’ gifts: (Feb. 24):

“Lisi’s response was spot on! My nieces and nephew do not send thank you notes so I’ve stopped sending them anything more than a card or email.

“I was taught to not only write the notes promptly but that I had to mention the gift(s) specifically.

“I still do this but I would have appreciated even a simple “thanks for the present,” as acknowledgment.

“My older sister went a bit further years ago when my younger sister said she excused her kiddies from writing notes because they were busy. Older Sis said that, from then on, the gifts would reflect the last note’s quality.

“Guess what? No more gifts. Imagine that!

“It is a shame that traditional courtesies seem to be on the decline. Perhaps daughter and Mom, Ellie, can help remedy this with gentle persuasions.”

Ellie: We’ll try.

Ellie’s tip of the day: Every special relationship matters, including those which ended simply because their time was over.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca